Phaedra Parks poses with her boys at the carnival

Phaedra Parks made her fans happy when she shared some photos on her social media account. People can also see their children in the photos.

Phaedra and his family are in New Orleans, as he says in the legend of the post he shared on his social media account.

"Nothing like #NewOrleans #NOLA #family #mardigras," Phaedra captioned her photos.

Someone told him: "That picture of you with the children made my day really beautiful, keep doing what you are doing, a lot of respect, mom number 1,quot;.

Another follower said: & # 39; I miss you and your family, but I am so happy that you are punished enough to meet that family first & # 39 ;, and a fan posted this: & # 39; I would love to see you Enjoy our city, stay safe! & # 39;

Another commenter said: Vio He saw his son on the canal in front of the hospital in the Endymion parade! He is so cute in person. "

Another follower praised the children of Phaedra and said: "It's amazing how great those kids are becoming beautiful family Phaedra. Tell your mother I said hello."

Someone else posted this: "I had to look at the third photo again hahaha at first sight, I thought those were earrings,quot; but it's part of the hat … drinking late at night ".

Another sponsor published this: Traba Work hard in silence, let success be your noise! have fun with the children be Bless enjoy Life ".

Phaedra was again in the spotlight again when he praised the days when the cable did not expand so much to offer all viewers something for their particular appetite.

She mentions some quite amazing television shows, like Good Times, The Jeffersons and more.

Ad

Phaedra wrote the emotional post below to honor Ja’Net DuBois, who died at age 74. Fans greatly appreciated that he raised her for Black History Month.



Post views:

0 0