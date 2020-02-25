Peter Nygard's office in New York raided by police in a sex trafficking investigation

WENN / Nicky Nelson

The fashion mogul has been accused of "sex trafficking scheme for decades" by ten women, but his spokesman says the raid was the result of his enmity with tycoon Louis Bacon.

Up News Info –

The New York offices of fashion mogul Peter Nygard were raided by police officers on Tuesday (February 25) as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

New York police and FBI agents took over the company's headquarters in Times Square and left with cardboard boxes full of files and documents.

%MINIFYHTMLb2dd171d0eadf43bd9993865b028ac2c11% %MINIFYHTMLb2dd171d0eadf43bd9993865b028ac2c12%

Nicholas Biase, spokesman for the United States Attorney's Office in Manhattan, confirmed that the raid took place, but refused to give more details.

Nygard has been under investigation for months after several women accused 78 years of sexually assaulting them on their property in the Bahamas, sources told The New York Post.

Earlier this month, 10 women filed a federal lawsuit against Nygard and his company, accusing the businessman of a "sex trafficking scheme that lasted for decades."

Women's lawyers say they have "more than 100 witnesses" and "dozens of victims" willing to testify.

Nygard's spokesman blamed the raid on his enmity with tycoon Louis Bacon, owner of a Bahamian estate close to the spread of the Canadian.

"As with the other actions taken as a result of the Louis Bacon conspiracy, Nygard is not surprised by this last action," the spokesman said.

"Nygard welcomes the federal investigation and expects his name to be erased. He has not been charged, is not in custody and is cooperating with the investigation."