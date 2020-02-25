Pete Davidson says Louis C.K. I tried to sabotage your career

Wenn

To the star of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; He likes to see how the career of fellow comedian Louis C.K. falls apart because & # 39; is not a good person & # 39 ;, especially for young comics.

Pete Davidson found pleasure in looking Louis C.K.The comedy career falls apart after years of sexual misconduct.

The star's dishonored career turned down after five women accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior in an article in The New York Times in 2017, when he was abandoned by an agreement with FX, his Netflix special was eliminated and the movie "I love you"was archived.

Talking with Charlamagne tha God In an interview published on Monday, February 24, 2020, the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star confessed that the turn of events was "incredible."

"He felt great. I loved it, that guy hasn't been nice to many people, he's not a good guy," Pete added.

In addition to his admitted acts of misconduct, the star said Louis acted pleasantly while trying to sabotage his career behind him, revealing that he urged the head of "SNL" Lorne Michaels fire him for his pot use.

"He just gave me away with my boss, it was very strange, I never got over that," he explained. "That guy is just a piece of shit. He's not kind to young comics."

And he continued to point out that the lack of support Louis has received from other comics, in the midst of his efforts to restart his career abroad after the scandal, was evidence of his bad reputation among his teammates.

"If something happens to someone and he's a good guy, people don't stop talking to you and your friends don't. He's doing shows in damn Israel! He had to leave the country," he laughed.