Pete Davidson says he knew that he and Ariana Grande would separate after their former Mac Miller passed away

%MINIFYHTML5bcf5c7d3b45065bd43a921e326f8e6411% %MINIFYHTML5bcf5c7d3b45065bd43a921e326f8e6412%

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged very soon in their relationship, but unfortunately, it all ended just as quickly! When his ex, Mac Miller died tragically, it turns out that the SNL comedian already knew his romance was doomed!

Pete confessed that he was convinced that his commitment would come to an end after Ariana lost Mac.

%MINIFYHTML5bcf5c7d3b45065bd43a921e326f8e6413% %MINIFYHTML5bcf5c7d3b45065bd43a921e326f8e6414%

While the singer continued to afflict the rapper, a month after his premature death, Ariana and Pete had separated.

%MINIFYHTML5bcf5c7d3b45065bd43a921e326f8e6415% %MINIFYHTML5bcf5c7d3b45065bd43a921e326f8e6416%

During a new interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Pete opened up about this and stated that he understands why Ariana ended her engagement.

Totally I have it totally. She would even tell you this. I thought: & # 39; Listen, I understand, do what you have to do, I'll be here & # 39 ;. I think I said: & # 39; I'll be here until you don't want me to be here & # 39 ;. More or less I knew it was over after that. That was really horrible, and I can't imagine how that is. All I know is that she really loved his shit, and that she wasn't doing a show or anything. That was screwed. Prayers to his family and all his friends, "Pete told the host.

Mac was only 26 when he died of an accidental overdose.

Ariana and Pete began their vertiginous relationship in May 2018, just a few weeks after their separation from Mac Miller with whom he had dated for almost two years.

Three weeks passed and Ari and Pete were already engaged and, although it was very fast and some criticized them for hurrying, they seemed happy.

On September 7 of that same year, Mac lost his life after years of fighting addiction.

A month and a half later, Pete and Ariana separated.

Ad

He was really affected by the loss and it actually took him no less than a week to finally speak publicly about his death.



Post views:

0 0