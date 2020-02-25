Pete Davidson reveals that he was forced to apologize to Dan Crenshaw

Pete Davidson has just released a new Netflix special titled, I live in New York, which is a double-edged reference to its leading role in Saturday night He lives as well as his suicide attempt when he and Ariana Grande finally separated.

The Daily Beast states that Davidson clearly feels ambivalent about his recent celebrity and personality, which is shown in his new Netflix special. According to The Beast, however, one of the most controversial moments of his career last year was when he got into trouble for one of his jokes.

Before the midterm elections began in 2018, Davidson mocked several candidates running for office, including Lt. Commander Dan Crenshaw, who is wearing an eye patch. Davidson joked about SNL who was surprised to see that Dan was running as a candidate for Congress because he looked more like a "hitman in a porn movie,quot;.

According to Pete, he doesn't think he has done anything wrong and, in reality, he feels that words are crooked in the media to be able to become famous. Pete said he was actually forced to apologize for the joke, stating that he was receiving death threats, including a call to his mother.

Pete, who jokingly refers to his mother as his roommate, said that his "roommate,quot; was the one who convinced him to apologize for a deranged fan not to shoot him in the face.

According to Davidson, he never knew that Crenshaw lost his eye in combat, and he simply came up with the joke after looking at his photo.

Part of Davidson's problem with fans' reaction was his anger at the use of the word "whatever,quot;, after admitting he didn't know how he lost his eye. According to Pete, he was not minimizing Dan's service to the country or his injury, he simply did not want to be wrong about how he lost his eye.

In addition, Davidson addressed the idea that the joke really helped Crenshaw make a name for himself. Davidson jokingly added that in Texas, the fact that he was a Republican with an eye patch virtually secured his place from the beginning.



