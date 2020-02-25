Pete Davidson broadcasts Ariana Grande's dirty clothes on the shocking Netflix S

BACKGRID
Pete Davidsonwill release its version of "Thank U, next,quot;, but instead of a cheerful and poppy tune, it is a Netflix comedy special titled I live in New York.
Each artist has his exit, and as a former Ariana Grande, the Saturday night live Star has channeled his emotions and heartbreak to create something that makes people laugh, although at the expense of others like his ex. But as the 26-year-old player sees it, his ex is a "fair game." Pete explains: "She has, you know, her songs and stuff and this is what I have, okay?"
More specifically, the comedian believes that he has the right to air his "dirty clothes,quot; with respect to Ariana, because she talked about their relationship largely in a fashion interview and described his commitment as an "amazing distraction,quot;.
"Can you imagine if I did that?" He jokes casually: "My career would end tomorrow if I painted brown and jumped over the lid of the lid. fashion magazine and I started talking about my ex … Can you imagine if I did? "The last part of that joke was in reference to the controversy surrounding Grande's dark skin tone on the cover.
Pete then says that there would normally be "repercussions,quot; for speaking so boldly about an ex among other things, but Ariana did not face any. Instead, Pete says he won the Billboard Woman of the Year for 2018, while he was qualified as "Butthole Eyes," a nickname that stayed with him. "Then, sometimes, life is a bit unfair," he laughs.
He also makes a valid point when he says that normally, after a breakup, a boy can comfort himself with the support of his friends, but Ariana's song "Thank U Next,quot; made it difficult. Pete jokes that his friends and grandfather even said, "Peter, it's a slap. I'm so sorry. It's a good song and I don't even hear that shit."
Then, to add more insult to the injury, she talked about the size of her genitals. Contrary to popular opinion, Pete thought it was "super rare,quot; for her to marvel at her "good d-k."
"I didn't like it because it's simply not true. She has small little hands. She has very small hands, everything is huge for her. It was a king's joke the whole time we were dating." Share. However, Davidson says he was really "genius," because now all the other girls he shares a bed with will be "disappointed."
One thing that the 26-year-old can say about his short-term relationship is that she made him "famous and a familiar name for no reason."