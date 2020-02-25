Pete Davidson broadcasts Ariana Grande's dirty clothes on the shocking Netflix S

Pete Davidsonwill release its version of "Thank U, next,quot;, but instead of a cheerful and poppy tune, it is a Netflix comedy special titled I live in New York.

Each artist has his exit, and as a former Ariana Grande, the Saturday night live Star has channeled his emotions and heartbreak to create something that makes people laugh, although at the expense of others like his ex. But as the 26-year-old player sees it, his ex is a "fair game." Pete explains: "She has, you know, her songs and stuff and this is what I have, okay?"

More specifically, the comedian believes that he has the right to air his "dirty clothes,quot; with respect to Ariana, because she talked about their relationship largely in a fashion interview and described his commitment as an "amazing distraction,quot;.

"Can you imagine if I did that?" He jokes casually: "My career would end tomorrow if I painted brown and jumped over the lid of the lid. fashion magazine and I started talking about my ex … Can you imagine if I did? "The last part of that joke was in reference to the controversy surrounding Grande's dark skin tone on the cover.