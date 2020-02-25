Patrick Reed is not bothered by popularity, says David Livingstone | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLaa199adb658ed1cf2702986f6a386e9511% %MINIFYHTMLaa199adb658ed1cf2702986f6a386e9512%

Patrick Reed won't win many popularity contests

Patrick Reed excluded the controversy that still hung over him to win the WGC-Mexico Championship, but being a popular professional athlete does not seem to be one of his priorities, says David Livingstone …

Two controversial sports stars won world titles over the weekend, but only one could celebrate it properly. Tyson Fury sang american foot 15,000 fans in Las Vegas, but in Mexico Patrick Reed channeled a version of the old football song: "Nobody likes me, I don't care."

Popularity is an optional additional Reed that decided that it did not need when it began to play golf and that success has not changed its mind. You probably see yourself in good company with other sports stars who thrived on the controversy. Reed is not Mike Tyson, John McEnroe or Eric Cantona, but, in his opinion, he is arrogant enough to see him that way.

Reed ignored critics to win the WGC-Mexico title on Sunday

Do you remember in 2014 when Reed first won this same World Golf Championship when it was played in Miami and said in an interview that he saw himself as one of the top five players in Golf? It was an arrogant comment that followed him for years until he supported him by winning the Masters two years ago.

He didn't care that he was the most unpopular Masters champion in history. He simply enjoyed sticking to his critics. That is what makes it different from Tyson, McEnroe and Cantona because, although they put success above popularity, they enjoyed the worship that came with their achievements.

Millions of people around the world loved them because they were very good at their chosen sports and those fans were prepared to please the indiscretions of their heroes. These stars were probably motivated by critics, but they didn't need it to improve them. Their natural talents and their mental independence were all the strength they needed.

Perhaps because he is far from being a superstar, Patrick Reed is completely different and has taken the term "siege mentality,quot; to a whole new level to become a better player. Six years after his infamous "best five,quot; date, he is almost there, at number 8 in the world, but his fan base is probably also in unique figures.

Unlike the aforementioned legends, there isn't much worship around Reed. It seems brutal to say so, but I can't imagine anyone outside the Reed house professing any love for young Patrick.

Even his new best friend Bryson DeChambeau who identifies with Reed because "both have a bad reputation,quot; killed any notion of fraternal love by describing their relationship as "co-workers." Then, at least there is a player who will be willing to join the same team as Reed if the Premier Golf League ever takes off.

Meanwhile, Reed continues anyway, facing his culture of complaints and yet constantly trying to convince himself that he is a good guy. He spoke in many interviews last week about "improving every day on and off the course." It sounded like someone turned simple words into psycho babbling.

Reed arrived in Mexico amid new accusations of deception by Brooks Koepka

It is hard to believe that in a week, when they called him publicly for cheating, he would choose to say that he was trying to set a good example for the next generation. Maybe it is, but, for the moment, it would do well to stop talking about it and directly address the questions about its relationship to the rules of golf.

Maybe brushing some sand with a golf club is nothing to Tyson biting Holyfield's ear, McEnroe abusing the referees or Cantona kung-fu kicking a fan, but every little rule in golf is sacred because they often rule what happens far from prying eyes.

If the television cameras had not captured Reed's club by improving his lie in the Bahamas in December, nothing else would have been said. What made the incident worse was Reed's inability to accept his punishment with good grace, insisting that the camera angle had distorted the image.

Reed has not apologized for his infamous antics in the bunker in the Bahamas

Two months later and he still refuses to revisit the incident and apologize. That, in itself, distinguishes it from sports legends that have erased their notebook over the years but have also been large enough to admit their mistakes.

Reed didn't need to look for more evidence of that than Las Vegas on the weekend where Tyson Fury found redemption in probably the best display of a British boxer on American soil.

Fury has been a disgusting individual on many levels over the years, but he has addressed his problems and dedicated himself to his sport again. Unlike Reed, Fury wants to be loved, and his greatest achievement came without the help of the complaint.

At the moment, Patrick Reed apparently thrives on the controversy, but he will discover in the long term that if he is against the world, there can only be one winner.