Paris Hilton says ending Chris Zylka's commitment was the best decision

Paris Hilton is loving the single lifetime.
On Tuesday, the star talked about his unexpected separation from the actor. Chris Zylka in an interview with Cosmopolitan United Kingdom for its April 2020 edition, where he declared that canceling his commitment was "the best decision,quot;.
"It was the best decision I've made in my life," he told the store. "I just don't think (he) was the right person and I feel like I'm an amazing woman and I deserve someone so amazing. I just didn't feel well. I've worked too hard to give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."
In November 2018, Hilton and Zylka finished things 10 months after he proposed marriage and gave her a $ 2 million engagement ring. Shortly after the news of his breakup, the DJ and the socialite addressed the separation during his visit to The conversation that same month and echoed similar feelings.
"I'm really having my‘ time, "Hilton shared. "I feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this romantic whirlwind."
She continued: "I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I realized after a while that it wasn't the right decision."
In recent months, the singer of "Stars Are Blind,quot; has been romantically linked with the businessman Carter Reum, with whom he was seen packing at the PDA at a party after the 2020 Golden Globes last month. According to an eyewitness, the couple was "smiling as she placed her hand on the back of her head and touched and rubbed her neck." But, according to Hilton, she's still single. In fact, she told him Cosmo United Kingdom that she has not been in a serious relationship since she and Zylka finished things, assuring the exit that she is more cautious these days when it comes to her romantic life and is still in "me time,quot; mode.
"When going out with certain people, (there is a risk of) not trusting them and the fear (that) if I leave the city they can do something that embarrasses me," he explained. "I feel fortunate not to have that fear because I am independent."
Hilton added: "It feels good not to have someone to control me."
This same sense of trust also moves into the professional life of Hilton, where he emphasized that one must have "the right team of people,quot; around him to really achieve it. "Especially in Los Angeles, because it is very difficult to trust people," he said. "I'm very lucky that my parents take care of me and don't let any weirdo come near me."
After crediting his work ethic of his late grandfather business tycoon Barron Hilton and reflecting on his former empire, Simple life alum called himself the original influence to shape the party scene today.
"I love being so ahead of my time and creating all this new genre and way of living and making a living," he told the magazine. "Anyone with a phone can make their own brand. Whatever talent you have, you can use that platform to build a business. I feel very proud. Imitation is the highest form of flattery."
Speaking of his legacy, Hilton also intervened in the fashion trends he made famous. Beginning with the iconic chainmail dress she wore for her 21st birthday party, she listed "Juicy Couture, Dior and LV monograms, camouflage print, Swarovski crystals,quot; as other pioneering trends.
Feeling homesick, he added, "Von Dutch hats are back in fashion now, which is funny."
