Paris Hilton says ending Chris Zylka's commitment was the best decision

Paris Hilton is loving the single lifetime.

On Tuesday, the star talked about his unexpected separation from the actor. Chris Zylka in an interview with Cosmopolitan United Kingdom for its April 2020 edition, where he declared that canceling his commitment was "the best decision,quot;.

"It was the best decision I've made in my life," he told the store. "I just don't think (he) was the right person and I feel like I'm an amazing woman and I deserve someone so amazing. I just didn't feel well. I've worked too hard to give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

In November 2018, Hilton and Zylka finished things 10 months after he proposed marriage and gave her a $ 2 million engagement ring. Shortly after the news of his breakup, the DJ and the socialite addressed the separation during his visit to The conversation that same month and echoed similar feelings.

"I'm really having my‘ time, "Hilton shared. "I feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this romantic whirlwind."