Paris Hilton in her failed engagement with Chris Zylka: & # 39; I deserve someone amazing & # 39;

Paris Hilton Be honest about your past relationship with your ex-fiance Chris Zylka. The heiress of the 38-year-old hotel seems not to regret having broken her commitment to Chris in 2018, and even described her as the “ best decision & # 39; & # 39; I have taken.

Speaking of the shocking division in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK for its April issue, the blonde star explained: "No. It was the best decision I've ever made in my life. I just don't think [he] was the right person."

"I feel that I am an incredible woman and I deserve someone so incredible," Paris continued. "I just didn't feel well. I've worked too hard to give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

The DJ, who dated Chris for two years before her separation, also said she was loving her single life because she didn't want to have "someone to control me." Paris added that dating "certain people" increased the risk of "not trusting them" and hinted that if she left, she fears that "they will do something to embarrass me."

The former couple ended their engagement in November 2018, just ten months after he proposed a $ 2 million ring. From their separation, a source shared at that time: "Nobody is surprised and everyone knew that once she promoted the wedding, something was definitely happening. No one thought that a wedding was really going to happen. Paris wants a wedding and children, but not necessarily a life with Chris. "

In the interview, Paris also talked about her friendship with Kim Kardashian, who used to be his assistant and stylist. "We have conversations about it. She traveled the world with me and we have many incredible memories. What she said is: & # 39; I really appreciate everything I've learned from you. And we always talk [about] how proud we are. from each other because we have known each other since we were girls, "Paris explained.