Paris Hilton does not regret breaking Chris Zylka's commitment – He says: "I deserve someone amazing,quot;

During a new interview, Paris Hilton talked about her separation from Chris Zylka and it turns out she doesn't regret breaking her engagement. In fact, the heiress made it very clear that it could be "the best decision,quot; she has made.

The star chatted with Cosmopolitan UK for her April issue and didn't shy away from talking about her failed relationship with Chris.

Paris said that, looking back, she is glad that things have not worked since since she realized that he was not "right,quot; for her.

‘It was the best decision I've made in my life. I just don't think (he) is the right person and I feel that I am an amazing woman and deserve someone incredible. It just didn't feel right. I have worked too hard to give my life to someone. They have to be perfect, "he told the media.

Paris and Chris were together for no less than two years.

However, just ten months after the man asked the big question with a $ 2 million diamond, Paris ended its commitment.

Now he enjoys his time as a single woman and explained that it is great "not to have someone to control me,quot;.

According to her, "certain people,quot; can really make you not "trust,quot; them after a while.

The star was reportedly caught smoking author Carter Reum in January, but Paris really wanted everyone to know that she would describe herself as an "independent,quot; woman who doesn't need any man to be happy.

In addition, apart from the great moment she has alone, Paris also spends a lot of time with her famous friends.

Having said that, he got excited about his long friendship with Kim Kardashian and praised the KUWK star for achieving fame after starting in the industry as an assistant to Paris.



