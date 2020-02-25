Parents seem to be using their children as a lever – Up News Info

Home Local News Parents seem to be using their children as a lever – Up...

Dear Amy: Our daughter and son-in-law became angry with us for not giving them part of their inheritance, and now they refuse to recognize the gifts we send to the grandchildren.

We have sent Christmas and birthday gifts and they have always recognized our gifts with a message of thanks.

Now we do not know whether or not the parents have given our grandchildren the gifts we have sent them.

They have not spoken to us or answered text messages in more than four months.

Should we continue sending gifts to our grandchildren? They live 300 miles away. The children are 10 and 12 years old. Adults are 40 years old and have master's degrees. They earn good money and live in a $ 600,000 house. We are retired

– generous grandparents

Dear grandparents: If these parents are deliberately punishing you in this way, they have the right to have offspring, and they are not very good parents.

No one should build a relationship with children to fulfill an agenda. Parents should not retain a relationship between you and the children, and you should not go back for fear because they have not sent you text messages.

I suggest you call your daughter. If she doesn't respond, leave a neutral message: "Hello, I'm just registering …". If you talk to her, break the ice with a little talk: How is she? Things are well? Are you all healthy? How are the kids? They are close? Do you want to say hello?

The message is that it considers that the inheritance problem is closed and continues. You gave them an answer they didn't like, and they seem to want to sulk about it. If your daughter mentions it, speak calmly, without giving up.

They could have elegant titles and an expensive house, and still be in debt. But, it is not your duty to rescue them.

