Parents seem to be using their children as a lever – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Our daughter and son-in-law became angry with us for not giving them part of their inheritance, and now they refuse to recognize the gifts we send to the grandchildren.

We have sent Christmas and birthday gifts and they have always recognized our gifts with a message of thanks.

Now we do not know whether or not the parents have given our grandchildren the gifts we have sent them.

They have not spoken to us or answered text messages in more than four months.

Should we continue sending gifts to our grandchildren? They live 300 miles away. The children are 10 and 12 years old. Adults are 40 years old and have master's degrees. They earn good money and live in a $ 600,000 house. We are retired

– generous grandparents

Dear grandparents: If these parents are deliberately punishing you in this way, they have the right to have offspring, and they are not very good parents.

No one should build a relationship with children to fulfill an agenda. Parents should not retain a relationship between you and the children, and you should not go back for fear because they have not sent you text messages.

I suggest you call your daughter. If she doesn't respond, leave a neutral message: "Hello, I'm just registering …". If you talk to her, break the ice with a little talk: How is she? Things are well? Are you all healthy? How are the kids? They are close? Do you want to say hello?

The message is that it considers that the inheritance problem is closed and continues. You gave them an answer they didn't like, and they seem to want to sulk about it. If your daughter mentions it, speak calmly, without giving up.

They could have elegant titles and an expensive house, and still be in debt. But, it is not your duty to rescue them.

As a father, your daughter must recognize that there are surely times when her own children ask, or expect, things that she cannot or cannot provide. Good parents occasionally say no, and you say no.

And yes, to answer your direct question, you must continue sending modest gifts and cards to children to commemorate these special days in their lives.

Dear Amy: I met a really lovely boy. He is so lovely.

He has five children with two women (three with one and two with the other).

Making the calculations, two of the children are separated by six months, which means that they will have had both pregnant women at the same time.

He says that I am different from the other women and that his ex are crazy.

He is great, although I know he led a double life with the other two women. None of the women knew this for years.

His most recent ex says that even his family hid the other woman (with two children and a baby on the way) while she was pregnant.

Ex # 2 felt cheated by him and his whole family. She said he would invent fights with her for no reason and then he would break up. It turns out he was going to his ex.

My boyfriend says she's crazy, that all this is in her head and that she hates her.

I'm very sorry for him for what happened. Until now, he has treated me like a princess and his family loves me.

Everyone has a past, right? Should I go out with him?

– in conflict

Dear in conflict: Knowing what you know about this guy and how he cheats and leaves women in his life, you can't say they haven't warned you. Here is the famous definition of insanity: "… insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result."

My own advice is to double your birth control and insist that you use a condom (to protect yourself from STDs). You must also prepare to be deceived and then labeled "crazy,quot; in the future.

Dear Amy: I was surprised by his ruthless response to "Frustrated Mom,quot;, who wanted her mother to take care of her one day a week.

Family members must take care of each other!

– Deranged

Dear discomfort: Absolutely. And this particular grandmother worked as a real estate agent and also helped with other grandchildren.

One way for the "frustrated mom,quot; to take care of her family (which includes her mother) would be to respect the limitations of the older woman.

