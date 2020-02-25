%MINIFYHTML4bfc3041083ed5f74c7978459b2ca42611% %MINIFYHTML4bfc3041083ed5f74c7978459b2ca42612%

Matty Taylor and James Henry dismissed Oxford to a third consecutive victory, as they facilitated the recent Acgeington acgeque 3-0.

Stanley had won on his two previous visits to Kassam Stadium, but United sent them this time with a safe display, closing the gap in the Sky Bet League One play-off package.

Henry gave the hosts the lead, shooting at the bottom corner from the left cross from Marcus Browne in the 13th minute, his 13th goal of the season.

Taylor delivered the ball to the far post five minutes in the second half when Cameron Brannagan took it with a splintered center from the left.

And fit, Taylor got his 15th place in the campaign and his sixth goal in the last five games, marking Henry's perfect center in 72 minutes.

Oxford dominated, but Accrington had its chances.

Simon Eastwood saved Jordan Clark's head after half an hour, followed by Joey Pritchard then blocked on the line by George Thorne.