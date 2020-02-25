Ovie Soko gives advantage to Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies in race for the eighth seed in the West | NBA News

Ovie Soko gives advantage to the Memphis Grizzlies in the race for the eighth seed of playoffs in the Western Conference.

Ovie Soko in action for Great Britain



Who earns the eighth seed? I'm riding with Ja Morant all day & # 39;

Morant celebrates a scoring play for Memphis



The race for the eighth seed in the West is really interesting. I feel that there are a couple of different variables that will decide who claims that final place in the playoffs.

The number one is Damian Lillard. How healthy is he? How will you return after your injury dismissal? Will it be good to leave? Groin injuries are fun. I have had groin problems in the past and they can really be persistent lesions, regardless of the doctor's term. It is one of those injuries that requires a lot of rest and gradual rehabilitation. You cannot go back to things directly.

Damian Lillard gestures during the Trail Blazers games



Considering where Portland is, and its agenda becomes easier in the future, it is certainly much easier than Memphis, it all depends on when I return & # 39; Give me & # 39 ;.

Since, for me, the real race for the eighth is between the New Orleans pelicans of Zion Williamson against the Memphis Grizzlies of Ja Morant. What we have to take into account here are the respective strengths of their schedules.

Zion Williamson roars in celebration after scoring against Golden State



Zion seems to have the & # 39; infinite stone & # 39; until now! The winning percentage of Pelicans has skyrocketed since joining the team. They received a constant score from Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who has had an excellent year. With their calendar strength, the Pelicans have the third easiest match, for Tankathon – means that & # 39; will explode & # 39; A couple of teams.

Memphis has encountered some recent adversity, but what still impresses me is the maturity of Ja Morant and that unit of Grizzlies as a whole. They play older than them, as a group of boys who have been in the NBA for a couple of years and have already gotten wet.

















1:56



Ja Morant contributed 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to record his first triple double in his career in the Grizzlies' victory over the Wizards.



I don't see Morant and Brandon Clarke hitting the wall of rookies, but the recent defeats they have, striker Jaren Jackson Jr will miss at least two weeks with a knee injury, it will definitely affect them.

I think this race between the Pelicans and the Grizzlies will reach the end of the season. Another important factor, one that I love, is Morant's leadership and his tendency to play well in big games. We have already seen it a couple of times this season. When Morant faces the biggest teams, he always responds to those tough clashes.

That is the beauty of this race. Morant will always play as if he had something to prove, clearly! And Zion is trying to make sure that no one has forgotten that he was the No. 1 general pick in the 2019 Draft. He certainly has done so far! He returned with tremendous energy and injected the pelicans with life.

However, ultimately, can the Pelicans make up for their three-game deficit for the Grizzlies? It's debatable. A losing streak of two or three games can change everything. It will be really entertaining to see it because both newbies have a lot to prove. Putting their teams in the playoffs would be huge for both of them.

















1:34



Zion Williamson shoots for the 31 highest points of his career to lead the Pelicans to a resounding victory back against the Trail Blazers



What impact will the race for the eighth have on this year's Rookie of the Year award? If Zion takes the Pelicans to the playoffs, there is an opportunity, but Morant cannot be ruled out, he has been doing it all season.

That does not take anything away from Williamson: they have had a difficult situation and have handled it very well. He has done exactly what he is supposed to do, like the chosen No 1, and that is to dominate. But, because it was out for so long, it is something like a sample size. For me, he hasn't been there long enough to be rewarded with the Rookie of the Year.

So who am I choosing? I stay with Memphis. I'm riding with Ja Morant all day! I say that because he is the owner and the impact he has on his team from that position is absolutely terrible. You see everyone around you absorbing that trust and it is very entertaining to see it.

