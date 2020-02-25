Obituary: Hosni Mubarak, the oldest president of Egypt | Egypt news

%MINIFYHTML00fb6e35275451ef5f155d27b3d7d48d11% %MINIFYHTML00fb6e35275451ef5f155d27b3d7d48d12%

On October 6, 1981, during a parade commemorating the October 1973 War, soldiers dismounted from army trucks and assassinated Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in a shower of gunfire and grenade explosions. His vice president, Hosni Mubarak, who was standing next to him and was injured in the attack, assumed the presidency a week later.

Mubarak was president for almost 30 years, becoming the oldest ruler in Egypt since Muhammad Ali Pasha, the figure of the Ottoman era considered the founder of the modern Egyptian state.

The foundations of the Mubarak presidency were broken in its last years and finally collapsed during an 18-day uprising that began on January 25, 2011.

Mubarak, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, left a complicated legacy. His government was characterized in part by corruption, police brutality, political repression and entrenched economic problems. However, in the years of turmoil that followed its removal, some became nostalgic for the stability, certainties and the large number of tourists that the Mubarak government apparently guaranteed.

Military, political rise

Mubarak was born in a rural village in the Nile Delta in 1928. After completing his studies at the Egyptian Military Academy after high school, Mubarak joined the Egyptian air force in 1949, graduating as a pilot the following year. He rose to become the commander in chief of the Egyptian air force in 1972.

Mubarak became a national hero the following year, with reports that the Egyptian air force struck the Israeli forces in Sinai hard during the October war. Sadat became vice president of Mubarak in 1975.

Former Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat is inclined to speak with then Vice President Hosni Mubarak as they travel from Cairo to Alexandria aboard the Egyptian presidential helicopter in 1977 (Getty Images)

Sadat was killed by Islamist army members who were angry at the 1978 Camp David agreements with Israel. Mubarak responded to the murder by imposing an emergency law, which granted him radical powers, an action he never revoked. He took strong measures against Islamist groups and thousands were arrested. Mubarak was the target of several assassination attempts.

Mubarak's tough stance on security allowed him to maintain the peace treaty with Israel. Egypt remained a key ally of the USA. UU. In the region: he received $ 1.3 billion a year in US military aid. UU. In 2011. The cables of the US embassy. UU. described Mubarak as "a tried and true, innately prudent and conservative realist (who) has little time for idealistic goals. "

Some argue that the regional influence of Egypt declined during Mubarak's presidency as other Arab nations came to light and focused largely on internal affairs.

Part of Mubarak's internal focus was to extend the repressive security apparatus built under former President Gamal Abdel Nasser and kept under Sadat. Opposition forces of any color were spied on and subjected to harassment and imprisonment. Police brutality and torture in custody were "routine and penetrating ". The elections were characterized by widespread fraud and fraud in favor of the Mubarak National Democratic Party. The media were under strict control and censorship.

During the Mubarak government, Islamist ideas gained more strength. In an attempt to mitigate widespread Islamist demands, Mubarak allowed the Muslim Brotherhood a certain degree of freedom and its grassroots social services and piety boosted its popularity. Although the Brotherhood was technically prohibited, its members were often allowed to run for parliament as independents.

John R Bradley, in his book entitled Inside egypt, he argued that the Brotherhood under Mubarak was a "crucial pillar of the establishment rather than its nemesis," and that the relative mythification of the Brotherhood came at the expense of secular opposition groups, which were greatly repressed.

Egypt underwent a process of relative economic liberalization and privatization under Mubarak. In the last years of the Mubarak government, many of the macroeconomic indicators seemed healthy: economic growth averaged between five and 6 percent, there was a stable exchange rate and Egypt enjoyed healthy financial ratings. 2010 was from Egypt peak year for foreign tourists

However, these general indicators masked a series of chronic social problems that included high inflation, double-digit unemployment and severe and entrenched poverty. Critics argued that economic reforms enriched an elite group of businessmen and military officials, which led to greater inequality and corruption.

Protesters burn a photo of Mubarak while shouting anti-government slogans during a demonstration in Cairo on January 29, 2011 (File: Asmaa Waguih / Reuters)

Revolution

From 2006 onwards, worker strikes It became a more common phenomenon. As the population of Egypt almost doubled under Mubarak's presidency, it became a growing demographic group of young people increasingly frustrated In the absence of opportunities.

"The average citizen heard the policies announced by the government and (found) the reality on the completely different ground," said Professor of Economics at the American University of Cairo (AUC) in September 2013, Tarek Selim. it really ignited the January 25 revolution. "

On January 25, 2011, an annual holiday commemorating the Egyptian police, protesters took to the streets and called for the fall of the Mubarak government under the motto: "Bread, freedom and social justice."

Mubarak made a speaks, which he described as "The dialogue of a father with his sons and daughters,quot;, calling for an end to the protests and promising limited reforms. On the ground, thugs and security forces attacked the demonstrations, but protesters could not be shaken from the streets. Mubarak resigned as president on February 11, 2011.

Many protesters, initially stunned by joy and disbelief, quickly realized that, although they had overthrown Mubarak, the system he had directed remained intact. The years after the overthrow of Mubarak were turbulent when activists protested against the direct military government, and later, against Mohamed Morsi, affiliated with the Brotherhood, who was elected president in June 2012 and overthrown a year later by the military chief, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who was chief of military intelligence under Mubarak.

Many of those who experienced the chaos of the uprisings decided that they preferred the order of a strong ruler. El-Sisi was elected president in May 2014.

Trial, prison, release

During this time, Mubarak, his relatives and his officials faced a series of charges in court. Mubarak was first arrested in April 2011. In court sessions, he looked like a fragile figure: typically wearing sunglasses, lying on a stretcher, with his jaw clenched. A life sentence in 2012, on charges related to the murder of hundreds of protesters, was overturned on appeal and a new trial was ordered.

Ideas emerged about his personal corruption. In May 2014, Mubarak and his children Gamal and Alaa were convicted of embezzlement. $ 17.6 million of state funds. Mubarak was sentenced to three years in prison and his children to four.

An archive photo of April 13, 2013 shows Gamal Mubarak, on the left, and Brother Alaa Mubarak, on the right, with his father, former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, in a cage inside the court during his trial at the Cairo Police Academy (File: Khaled Elfiqi / EPA)

In November 2014, charges of incitement to the murders and new allegations of corruption against Mubarak were filed. fired by a judge about a legal technicality. The reaction to the verdict was largely silenced, although more than a thousand anti-Mubarak protesters gathered near Tahrir Square. Rapidly dispersed protesters demonstrated the resistance of repressive and increasingly authoritarian institutions that Mubarak had extended.

"What seems to be happening in Egypt is the reproduction of the Mubarak regime, naturally without Mubarak, but with a central role (of) the state as the main feature of the reproduction process," Walid Kazziha, professor of political science. in AUC, he said after Mubarak's verdict.

Some claim that Mubarak's role was best understood as the mask of command of the true source of power: the military. When strong protests erupted against him, some argued that the military sacrificed Mubarak, allowing the military government, hidden behind the scenes, to survive.

In death, Nasser and Sadat continue to torment Egypt; Your images are still public. Mubarak lacked the charisma and popularity of those leaders, but he overcame them in longevity.

Some activists and analysts They claim that Mubarak will continue to be the spectral symbol of a frustrated revolution that not only tried to overthrow it, but also aimed at a broader systemic reform, a struggle that continued years after his dismissal. The institutions and security systems that Mubarak maintained, and that sacrificed him, have endured.

Mubarak is survived by his wife, Suzanne, and their children, Gamal and Alaa.