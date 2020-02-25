Now you can renew Michigan licenses, vehicle tabs at 28 Meijer stores – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – 28 easy-to-use self-service stations have been placed in Meijer stores throughout Michigan to allow customers to renew their license plate and vehicle registration in minutes.

The Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, announced the news on Monday indicating that in the coming weeks, more Meijer locations will get the self-service stations.

"Meijer stores are a favorite shopping spot for many Michigan residents, and now many of them will also be a place where you can complete transactions with the Secretary of State, such as renewing your eyelashes," said Benson. "We are very happy to partner with Meijer to provide this comfort to our mutual customers."

Residents do not need to have their renewal package with them to renew their registration at a self-service station. Eligible vehicles can be renewed only with the license plate number and the last four digits of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Self-service stations offer renovations for cars, motorcycles and boats. Kiosks can print tabs of cars and motorcycles. Boat tabs are mailed to customers. The new machines will add numerous driver-related transactions once the Michigan State Department completes the second part of its computer system update in March 2021.

Here is a list of self-service stations in Meijer in Michigan:

Chestnut Hills – 800 Brown Road

– 800 Brown Road Battle creek – 2191 Columbia Ave. W

– 2191 Columbia Ave. W Battle creek – 6405 B Unit N

– 6405 B Unit N Belleville – 9701 Belleville Road

– 9701 Belleville Road Great rapids – 15400 Waldron Way

– 15400 Waldron Way Cadillac – 8605 34 Road

– 8605 34 Road Sofa – 27255 23 Mile Road

– 27255 23 Mile Road Clinton Township – 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway

– 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway Commerce Municipality – 1703 Haggerty Road

– 1703 Haggerty Road Detroit – 1301 W. Eight-mile highway

– 1301 W. Eight-mile highway Detroit – 21431 Grand River Ave.

– 21431 Grand River Ave. Scanned – 505 N. 26th St.

– 505 N. 26th St. Fraser – 34835 Utica Road

– 34835 Utica Road Gaylord – 250 Meijer Drive

– 250 Meijer Drive great rapids – 1540 28th St. SE

– 1540 28th St. SE Greenville – 606 S. Greenville West Drive

– 606 S. Greenville West Drive Kalamazoo – 6660 W. Main Street

– 6660 W. Main Street Lincoln Park – 3710 Dix Highway

– 3710 Dix Highway Ludington – 3900 W. US-10

– 3900 W. US-10 Madison Heights – 1005 E. 13 Mile Road

– 1005 E. 13 Mile Road Marysville – 205 S. Range Road

– 205 S. Range Road Mount pleasant – 1015 Pickard St.

– 1015 Pickard St. Muskegon – 700 W. Norton Ave.

– 700 W. Norton Ave. Portage – 5121 S. Westnedge Ave.

– 5121 S. Westnedge Ave. Rochester hills – 3175 S. Rochester Road

– 3175 S. Rochester Road Roseville – 30800 Little Mack Ave.

– 30800 Little Mack Ave. Shelby Township – 15055 Hall Road

– 15055 Hall Road Southfield – 28800 Telegraph Road

For an updated list of all locations throughout the state with the new self-service stations, visit Michigan.gov/SOSSelfService. Many of the kiosks are available to customers 24/7.

