Now that Luis Severino needs Tommy John, these are the best internal replacements of the Yankees

It may be a new season, but the error of the injury has followed the Yankees until 2020.

On Tuesday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed that opener Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery, this news less than a week after he closed after experiencing pain in his forearm.

The sky is falling! The hopes of the World Series are kaput! Why do bad things always happen to damn Yankees?

Well, now that that is out of the way, let's evaluate the situation.

As things stand, the Yankees have Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two more slot machines to complete the rotation also caused injuries to James Paxton. There is a pretty good shot that left-hander Jordan Montgomery fills one of those places, which means we have a fifth old-fashioned battle that comes from Tampa. Also a reminder: Domingo German is currently serving a suspension for domestic abuse, so New York will not be able to use it until later in the season.

The Yankees are "lucky,quot; to have developed some weapons with MLB potential in recent seasons, because they are likely to have to rely on the agricultural system to fill those places. But this is the problem: no matter the potential, asking a prospect to cover the place of a potential No. 2 is like asking a New York pizza chef to be the guest chef at one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants. It might work, but there will probably be a noticeable decrease in quality when I take that first bite.

That said, there is no shortage of internal options for New York to fill that place for Luis Severino. Here are some.

Deivi Garcia

Garcia was a popular name in 2019 and with good reason. The 20-year law has reached the top of the Yankees' ranking of prospects, and is the No. 92 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

The question, like some others on this list, is durability: not only Garcia (presumably) is not yet ready for a major league workload for a full season, but his tiny stature has some explorers wondering if may support as a major league holder.

But if there is ever a time to solve it, it seems that it is now.

Michael king

King was acquired from the Marlins in 2018 after the exchange for former Yankee Great Garrett Cooper, and dealt with a 2019 season plagued with inury. He launched only two tickets in 2019 at the Major League level, but his progress through the minors has been surprising and welcome for the Bombers.

With a 1,085 WHIP through 377 minor league entries, King has polished control and sits in the mid-90s with his fastball. He will be a player on this team in 2020, as long as he continues to develop. Maybe that time could come sooner rather than later if it has a solid spring.

Clarke Schmidt

With a 2.37 ERA with the Double-A Thunder last season, the arrival of the MLB of the 2017 first-round pick could also arrive sooner rather than later. Consider this also: Schmidt jump Garcia in the MLB Pipeline ranking for 2020, at number 88. Garcia is at number 92 overall.

Schmidt, 24, released just 17 Double-A tickets last season, so he probably needs a little more seasoning in the minors to refine or "taste it,quot;, unless he has a massive spring. Everything is on the table right now for New York, which will need pitching for now and the future. Schmidt will not only be a patch if it keeps improving. It could be a rotation response in 2021 and beyond.

Jonathan Loaisiga

Loaisiga has something that some others on this list do not have: MLB experience.

It is likely that the Yankees do not want to start timing Garcia or Schmidt unless it is absolutely necessary, and given the experience Loaisiga already has at the level of the big leagues, he is a likely candidate for the position.

The problem, if you can call it that, is that Loaisiga's live arm seems to fit the bullpen better than right now as a starter. In 2019, its relay effectiveness was 3.20, while its effectiveness as a holder shot up to 6.75 in four starts.

The Yankees are still favorites in the division, so it could be an experiment worth doing during the first month of the season to see if Loaisiga can stay in the rotation. If not, there are other guys who could compete for that fifth place in May, and everyone is on this list.

Jordan Montgomery

The left-hander was in a surprising ascent before Tommy John's surgery derailed that ascent. "Gumby,quot; launched a 3.88 ERA in 29 starts in 2017 and a 3.62 ERA in six starts in 2018 before being diagnosed with a UCL tear.

With injuries in both Paxton and Severino, Montgomery seems to be a blockage for rotation outside of spring training in one of the last two places, unless something goes very, very badly. With CC Sabathia's departure, they will probably also appreciate having that second left-hander in the rotation while Paxton is also out.

Luis Cessa

Cessa is an interesting case. The 27-year-old can reach 90 in the weapon, but his massive inconsistencies even when a starter pushed him strictly to the bullpen in 2019. It seems that the window for Cessa to be an opener is closed, but desperate times, and all that.