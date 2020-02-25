Not this time – Hardaway increases with 23 points, leads the Mavericks over the Timberwolves – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2c34d7d8e19b09446dead3e1df765ab311% %MINIFYHTML2c34d7d8e19b09446dead3e1df765ab312%

– They say the best revenge is success and that is exactly what the Dallas Mavericks offensive had on Monday night when they got rid of one of their most frustrating losses of the season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points to lead seven Mavericks in double figures, and Dallas was never left behind in a 139-123 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Dallas scored 81 points before halftime, its biggest half of the season, to help erase the sting of a controversial 111-107 loss on Saturday in Atlanta that the team is attractive. The Mavericks improved to 18-5 after a loss.

Luka Doncic added 20 points and could have found his way to another triple double, but the Mavericks were able to rest most of their headlines in the last quarter. He finished with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Hardaway, Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis did not play in the final period, with teammates such as Seth Curry (19 points) and Delon Wright (16) helping to expand leadership.

"Obviously, people talk about me and KP," Doncic said. "They don't talk about other players and what they do for this team, like Seth, Tim, Delon, everyone. We're a complete team and we should talk more about them."

The staggering Timberwolves, playing without the great star Karl-Anthony Towns, lost their fifth consecutive place and 18th in 19 games.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 29 points and Malik Beasley had 21. The Timberwolves, who delivered nine players on their list on the recent exchange deadline, have lost nine straight games.

"I would say it is difficult because we are on the road right now," Beasley said. "It's not as if we were at home practicing and improving, having a mini training camp or something. We are all learning on the go, but at the same time we have to take responsibility for each other."

Dallas shot 56% in the first half and passed 12 of 23 from a 3-point range along the way to a halftime advantage of 81-65. The Mavericks finished the game just over 50% off the field.

"We can be great (offensively)," Hardaway said. "It all comes down to making the right readings, making the right passes, getting second chance opportunities and running the floor."

