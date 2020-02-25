No charges in the case of a Michigan man found dead frozen in his home – Up News Info Detroit

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WJRT) – No charges will be filed for the death of a man found frozen in his home in the municipality of Tittabawassee on February 15.

Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan, Jr. says the case is not criminal.

An autopsy determined that Arnoul Jaros died of hypothermia.

Jaros, 66, was found at his home in Thornberry in the municipality of Tittabawassee after his family asked the police to verify his well-being.

Prosecutors say Jaros was probably exposed to the cold for a long period of time.

Police discovered that Jaros lost gas in his home in May 2019 and electricity in his home in July 2019 after not paying his Consumers Energy bill. The investigation also revealed that Jaros' bill was paid on July 15.

But, according to the investigation, Jaros did not follow up with the municipality of Tittabawassee to have an electrical inspection done at his home, as he was asked to do.

Because that inspection was not carried out, it was reported that Consumers Energy was not notified by the municipality to turn it on again.

A press release from the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office said Friday that Jaros' family can file a civil lawsuit. The office has referred the family to the Michigan Attorney General's Office to help identify any possible regulatory compliance violation that may have led to Jaros' death.

