Niecy Nash flaunts her curves for grandma in thong for her 50th birthday!

Actress Niecy Nash celebrated her 50th birthday in style, stripping a thong for the Gram.

"I'm a woman, phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that's me,quot; ~ Maya Angelou 2 • 23 🎂 # 50 and Winning, "captioned one of the spicy posts. Check out Niecy's amazing 50-year-old body below.

In May 2019, Claws' actress spoke with Elle magazine about aging in the film industry:

"You must commit to working with other people who understand it. I play a woman in her 40s. In the history of my program, I don't think she had a lover my age." She explained.

"I am having sex for my own pleasure; it has nothing to do with serving anyone but me. She is not married, has no children. She represents many women in my life. I & # 39; I am excited that women look like this in my character. "

Happy birthday niece!