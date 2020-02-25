Nick Raehsler lost 150 pounds in a year, now share how he did it – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9a92354de20b1c3f7117d891a5f7f7da11% %MINIFYHTML9a92354de20b1c3f7117d891a5f7f7da12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – March 1 is just another day for most of us. But for a man in Wisconsin it is a momentous anniversary.

He will celebrate losing 150 pounds in a year. As it did? Up News Info found three tips that Nick used to make a total transformation.

At 23, Nick Raehsler is a man in charge in Hudson, Wisconsin. He runs three businesses related to KLASS Cosmetics, providing salons and buyers with cosmetic supplies and trust.

But the beauty industry expert has questioned his own image: "There were definitely times when I didn't feel beautiful."

But, times have changed, "Finally I feel like going to the gym, that's where my happy place is. I just feel like myself."

It is an internal revelation immediately after an external transformation. In less than a year, he went from 365 pounds to 215 pounds, no drugs, no surgery. He began his journey on March 1, 2019.

Nick began walking his dog three miles a day and joined a low carb office challenge: "We had the Keto challenge for 30 days and I lost about 20 pounds."

He eventually switched to a macro plan, eating protein and a moderate amount of protein and fat. He lost 100 pounds in just a few months.

In August, he decided to try the gym. He hasn't lost a day since then. He was losing weight and gaining the respect of regular gym customers like Michael Kubiak: "It's a lot of work, a lot of work and for him to try as hard as he has done, is, is … I'm very impressed."

Raehsler says: "I have to do with body positivity, it's a great thing, right now it's a great move. But being healthy is more important to me than trying to put aside my own health."

Nick hopes others will follow suit and have offered three secrets to his success.

JUST DO IT. He says: "It's the best known motto, the most cliché motto. But just go out and open your mindset." There are no excuses. He recalls: “That was the hardest thing to overcome were the excuses at the beginning. We all found them, the weather, I don't feel well. " No cheating. Nick explains: "When you cheat yourself, you don't cheat anyone else. It's about you, you're on this trip for yourself."

As his own journey acquires a new appearance, this beauty expert realizes that the most beautiful part of his transformation is that of the interior: "I am happy, I am happy where I am, where I am going."

Nick says he thinks 90 percent of the hard work is in the kitchen; 10 percent in the gym. We talk with a nutritionist about your weight loss.

She says that, in general, the safe rate for losing weight is two to three pounds per week.