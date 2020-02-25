NHL trade deadline 2020 winners, losers: oilers, hurricanes and Johnny Gaudreau seize the day, the Maple Leafs do not

%MINIFYHTML0c9b716f773ceb86bb328a04e0b6d2cf11% %MINIFYHTML0c9b716f773ceb86bb328a04e0b6d2cf12%

Before the NHL exchange deadline was closed at 12:01 a.m. ET of February 24.

Some general managers looked at everything, watching you, Ken Holland, while others subliminally told their fans: "Hey, listen, we know, this year is simply not our year."

When the dust officially settled, 32 exchanges with 55 players were completed. That player account does not even include all the exchanged draft selections that will represent the future of the NHL.

Obviously, the big question is where does it all lead? Well, as of now, that is a mystery, but that will not prevent us from trying to evaluate the winners, losers and those who fell in the middle.

Winners of the NHL trade deadline, losers

Winner: Oilers Nation

Ladies and gentlemen, Ken Holland has officially arrived in Edmonton.

"We feel we would like to do something to put a little, we use the word & # 39; buzz & # 39; in our team." Holland told reporters before adding, "I think at the end of the day, my message today is: we are trying to win."

Well, that message has definitely been delivered. The veteran general manager has officially put his stamp on the 2019-20 squad by acquiring Andreas Athanasiou from Red Wings. The fast forward should look great ice skating with the equally fast Connor McDavid. The Oilers also brought the two-time finalist of the Detroit Norris Mike Green Trophy into a separate deal Sunday night and added Tyler Ennis of Ottawa.

The Oilers are now a serious threat not only to the rest of the Pacific Division, but also to the Western Conference, and we dare to say, the NHL.

Winner: Chase Priskie's childhood

The new Florida Panther was filled with John Tavares on Twitter.

Winner: Christina Marleau

Or it could be us. Hard to say Anyway, Patrick Marleau was changed to Pittsburgh and well, thanks, Christina.

Winner: Vegas, baby!

The Golden Knights not only acquired a 2019 Vezina Trophy finalist and possibly created one of the best goalkeeper tandems in the recent history of the NHL, but also obtained a unique jewel in Robin Lehner.

Nice quiet day in St. Louis. Is something special happening on Twitter today? 🐼😎 – Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 24, 2020

Really excited to join Las Vegas. It will be a walk. I can't wait to get there, but please there's no battery at the airport, I'm shy … – Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 24, 2020

Winner: Carolina Hurricanes

They may have lost two goalkeepers over the weekend, but Don Waddell said he was screwed and became big to avoid returning home in April. He added Vincent Trocheck, Brady Skjei and Sami Vatanen on the day of the deadline.

As the general manager said, "In general, it is a strong message that we are here to win."

Now, the big question: is Lazlo Holmes available to lead the storm surge?

TBD: Ottawa Senators

Senators have 14 selections in the June draft and should have two selections in the top 10, and possibly 1-2 overall. All eyes will be on GM Pierre Dorion to see what he does and if he can make the right moves for Ottawa's future.

TBD: Johnny Gaudreau

Last year, there was this:

I asked Johnny Gaudreau before how he would spend his #NHLTradeDeadline day. Your answer: "Honestly, I just want to eat Chipotle." 🤗😂 – Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) February 25, 2019

This year, there was this:

One thing remains the same, Gaudreau simply calls the day of the trading deadline: Monday.

TBD: Vancouver Canucks

Initially, the exchange for Louis Domingue left everyone scratching their heads. Then, the team announced that netminder No. 1 Jacob Markstrom is out with a knee injury. Domingue is a reliable backup, which is the role he will occupy for now behind Thatcher Demko.

Loser: Toronto Maple Leafs

"Let's talk bluntly about it," Kyle Dubas told reporters. "There are many people who are writing the obituary for the team and are putting the team on the ground right now, and that's fine, that's fair." When you play that way, that's what you get, especially in a market as passionate as this. "

Well, can you blame them? Given the recent performances of the Leafs, this team needed a jolt. But can you change for passion? For the heart?

Loser: Wayne Simmonds

Simmonds not only told NHL Network / Sportsnet that he waived his non-exchange clause to go to Buffalo Sabers, but added that he is open to staying there for the long term. Sorry, don't get this exchange at all.

Loser: the rest of the NHL

As Pavel Buchnevich noted earlier, Chris Kreider was No. 1 on TSN's list of commercial baits. Unfortunately, no one could make the Rangers' brass turn ga-ga. Also, there is no one who wants to stay in New York anymore. that Kreider and the extreme veteran were rewarded for their blue collar work ethic with a new seven-year contract.