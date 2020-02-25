NHL 2020 trade deadline: Joe Thornton, Tyson Barrie among notable players did not move

The NHL 2020 exchange deadline saw 32 agreements with 55 players. Among the names sent, Jean-Gabriel Pageau joined the New York Islanders, Robin Lehner addressed the Golden Knights of Las Vegas and Patrick Marleau became a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

%MINIFYHTMLe6fdef93c19a11c7f3fdf64d331edaae11% %MINIFYHTMLe6fdef93c19a11c7f3fdf64d331edaae12%

They were among several players considered as main commercial baits before the day of the deadline. However, a handful of notables who frequently appeared in this season's rumor remained still when 3 p.m. The deadline for ET arrived on Monday.

DEGREES OF COMMERCE: Athanasiou | Pageau

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

One of them was Kreider, considered the best player in the commercial market. Reports indicated that the New York Rangers would move to the left 28-year-old if they could not re-sign it; However, hours before the deadline, the two parties agreed to a term of seven years. $ 45.5 million extension.

Joe Thornton, San Jose sharks

Thornton recently admitted to having been tempted by the idea of ​​accepting an exchange to a Stanley Cup contender with the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning among those said to be interested in the 40-year-old star. Brian Witt of NBC Sports reported that Shark general manager Doug Wilson confirmed that Thornton was willing to explore business options, but that an agreement was never reached. On Tuesday, Thornton expressed disappointment at not being transferred to a Cup contender, but acknowledged the difficulty the Sharks faced in finding a suitable return.

COMMERCIAL DEADLINE: Tracker | Best and worst deals

Matt Dumba and Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild

Dumba and his partner Jonas Brodin were seen as options for clubs looking for signed blueliners beyond this season. Michael Russo of Athletic reported that GM Bill Guerin received calls from both players, but no one was interested in giving up a center for either of them.

Guerin was also busy trying to carry out a complicated exchange that would have sent the Zach Parise to the New York Islanders. That agreement failed before the deadline, but Dane Mizutani of Pioneer Press notes that Wild GM does not rule out revisiting those business discussions in the offseason.

MORE: Winners of trade deadline, losers and TBD

Tyson Barrie, Toronto Maple Leafs

Barrie also appeared as a business candidate in the week before the deadline. TSN's Bob McKenzie reported that the Leafs sought a first-round pick and a 27-year-old perspective for the rear.

That initial price proved too rich for interested suitors, leaving Barrie facing an uncertain future in Toronto; He is a free agent without restrictions on July 1. Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas doesn't rule out signing Barrie again, but it won't be easy due to his club's limited salary space.

MORE: Dubas doesn't sting words in presser

Mike Hoffman, Florida Panthers

The Panthers' search for a defender in the top four saw Hoffman appear in the media exchange conversation. That conversation faded as the deadline approached and the focus shifted to downtown Vincent Trocheck, who was sent to the Carolina Hurricanes by strikers Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark and two prospects.

KOURNIANOS: analysis of the best players, prospects and selections that moved

Josh Anderson, Columbus Blue Jackets

Anderson was frequent object of recent commercial conjectures. The 25-year-old forward will become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer.

The possibility of a difficult negotiation with the Jackets was the basis of the growing commercial rumors. However, he has been marginalized for weeks with a shoulder injury that has taken longer than expected to heal, which has caused his commercial value to plummet.