Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named winner of the Heisman Trophy in December after receiving a record of 90.7 percent of all votes available first

The current winner of the Heisman Trophy and the expected number one overall draft pick, Joe Burrow, offered a humorous response to anyone concerned about the size of their hand after measurements in the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday.

After news broke out on Monday that Burrow's hands measured nine inches, at the lower end of the range that staff evaluators usually prefer in a quarterback, the former LSU star turned to Twitter with a funny response.

"Considering retirement after I was informed that football will slip out of my hands," Burrow wrote. "Please keep me in your thoughts."

Burrow, 23, is leaving one of the best seasons for a quarterback in the history of college football and is considered the overwhelming favorite to go first overall to the Bengals of Cincinnati in the April draft.

He was 6 feet 3 inches and 221 pounds in Indianapolis on Monday, with 30 7/8 inch arms and nine inch hands (measured from pinky to thumb with fully extended hand).

The last figure would be the lowest of any quarterback quarterback since 2008, along with Jared Goff (No. 1 overall in 2016) and Ryan Tannehill (No. 8 in 2012).

Scouts and executives generally believe that anything less than nine inches is a concern, while many prefer quarterbacks with hands closer to 10 inches to maximize the safety of the ball by limiting loose balls.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose hand was nine and a quarter inches in the 2017 combine, joined to laugh with Burrow on Twitter.

"My little hands are fine so far … I believe in you," wrote the 2018 MVP and the current Super Bowl champion.

Burrow completed the staggering 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019, which led the Tigers to a perfect season and the national title after winning the University American Football Playoff.

Heisman won in a landslide that established a series of voting records.

