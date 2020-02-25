NFL Combine invites 2020: List of participants, training times and more

More than 300 NFL Draft prospects have descended to the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week for the 2020 NFL Combine. Of course, the annual exploration event that serves as a job interview for the players is not much more than a convention for the NFL team executives they attend. However, Combine is a big problem for the players who were invited.
While the field workouts scheduled for the end of the week will be the draw for the league's television ratings, the prospects for team interviews will be the same or more important as the NFL 2020 Draft approaches.
Players who were invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Combine were notified last month after an investigation process by the event selection committee. The list of invitations is made up of college football players in their last year of eligibility and subclasses that were declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Below is the full list of invitations for the 2020 NFL Combine, plus the training program for all position groups in Indianapolis.
NFL Combine invites 2020
A total of 337 prospects were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. The list of invitations was determined by the Combine Player Selection Committee, which is comprised of exploration service directors and members of various NFL player personnel departments.
How invitations are resolved, according to the Combine website: "All eligible players are reviewed and voted on by committee members. Each athlete who receives the necessary number of votes, per position, is extended an invitation. While it is not perfect science, the aim of the committee is to invite all the players that will be recruited in the next NFL Draft. "
Below are the 337 players who were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine, in alphabetical order and organized by position group.
Quarterbacks
|QB
|college
|Kelly Bryant
|Missouri
|Joe burrow
|LSU
|Kevin Davidson
|Princeton
|Jacob Eason
|Washington
|Jake Fromm
|Georgia
|Anthony Gordon
|Washington State
|Justin Herbert
|Oregon
|Jalen hurts
|Oklahoma
|Brian Lewerke
|Michigan state
|Jordan Love
|Utah state
|Jake Luton
|Oregon State
|Cole McDonald
|Hawaii
|Steven Montez
|Colorado
|James Morgan
|Florida International
|Shea Patterson
|Michigan
|Nate stanley
|Iowa
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Alabama
Corridors
|RB
|college
|Salvon Ahmed
|Washington
|Cam Akers
|Florida State
|Jet Anderson
|TCU
|Levant Bellamy
|Western michigan
|Eno Benjamin
|Arizona state
|Raymond Calais
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|DeeJay Dallas
|Miami
|AJ Dillon
|Boston College
|J.K. Dobbins
|Ohio State
|Rico Dowdle
|South Carolina
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|LSU
|Darrynton Evans
|Appalachian State
|JaMycal Hasty
|Baylor
|Brian Herrien
|Georgia
|Tony Jones
|Notre Dame
|Joshua Kelley
|UCLA
|Javon Leake
|Maryland
|Benny LeMay
|Charlotte
|Anthony McFarland
|Maryland
|Zack Moss
|Utah
|Sewo Olonilua
|TCU
|The & # 39; Mical Perine
|Florida
|Scottie Phillips
|Mississippi
|James Robinson
|Illinois State
|D & # 39; Andre Swift
|Georgia
|J.J. Taylor
|Arizona
|Jonathan Taylor
|Wisconsin
|Patrick Taylor
|Memphis
|Ke & # 39; Shawn Vaughn
|Vanderbilt
|Mike Warren
|Cincinnati
Wide receivers
|Wr
|college
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Arizona state
|Omar Bayless
|Arkansas State
|Lynn Bowden
|Kentucky
|Tony Brown
|Colorado
|Lawrence Cager
|Georgia
|Marquez Callaway
|Tennessee
|Quintez Cephus
|Wisconsin
|Chase Claypool
|Notre Dame
|Tyrie Cleveland
|Florida
|Isaiah Coulter
|Rhode Island
|Gabriel Davis
|UCF
|Quartney Davis
|Texas A,amp;M
|Devin Duvernay
|Texas
|Bryan Edwards
|South Carolina
|Chris Finke
|Notre Dame
|Aaron Fuller
|Washington
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|Freedom
|Antonio Gibson
|Memphis
|Stephen Guidry
|Mississippi State
|KJ Hamler
|Penn state
|Tee Higgins
|Clemson
|John hightower
|Boise state
|K.J. hill
|Ohio State
|Isaiah Hodgins
|Oregon State
|Trishton jackson
|Syracuse
|Justin Jefferson
|LSU
|Van Jefferson
|Florida
|Jauan Jennings
|Tennessee
|Jerry Jeudy
|Alabama
|Collin johnson
|Texas
|Juwan johnson
|Oregon
|Tyler johnson
|Minnesota
|CeeDee Lamb
|Oklahoma
|Kalija Lipscomb
|Vanderbilt
|Austin Mack
|Ohio State
|Denzel Mims
|Baylor
|Darnell Mooney
|Tulane
|K.J. Osborn
|Miami
|Aaron Parker
|Rhode Island
|Dezmon Patmon
|Washington State
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Michigan
|Malcolm Perry
|Navy
|Michael Pittman
|USC
|James Proche
|SMU
|Jalen Reagor
|TCU
|Joe reed
|Virginia
|Kendrick Rogers
|Texas A,amp;M
|Henry Ruggs III
|Alabama
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|Colorado
|Darrell Stewart
|Michigan state
|Freddie Swain
|Florida
|Jeff Thomas
|Miami
|Ben Victor
|Ohio State
|Quez Watkins
|Miss from the south
|Cody white
|Michigan state
Tight ends
|TEA
|college
|Devin Asiasi
|UCLA
|Jacob Breeland
|Oregon
|Harrison Bryant
|Florida Atlantic
|Hunter Bryant
|Washington
|Josiah Deguara
|Cincinnati
|Brycen Hopkins
|Purdue
|Dalton keene
|Virginia Tech
|Cole Kmet
|Notre Dame
|Sean McKeon
|Michigan
|Thaddeus Moss
|LSU
|C.J. O & # 39; Grady
|Arkansas
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|Missouri
|Colby Parkinson
|Stanford
|Jared Pinkney
|Vanderbilt
|Stephen Sullivan
|LSU
|Charlie Taumoepeau
|Portland State
|Adam Trautman
|Dayton
|Mitchell Wilcox
|South Florida
|Charlie Woerner
|Georgia
|Dom Wood-Anderson
|Tennessee
Offensive linemen
|OL
|college
|Trey Adams
|Washington
|Hakeem Adeniji
|Kansas
|Tremayne Anchrum
|Clemson
|Ben Bartch
|San Juan (Minn.)
|Mekhi Becton
|Louisville
|Tyler Biadasz
|Wisconsin
|Ben Bredeson
|Michigan
|Cohl Cabral
|Arizona state
|Saahdiq Charles
|LSU
|Cameron clark
|Charlotte
|Ezra Cleveland
|Boise state
|Trystan Colon-Castillo
|Missouri
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|LSU
|Jack driscoll
|Brown
|Yasir Durant
|Missouri
|Jake Hanson
|Oregon
|Nick harris
|Washington
|Charlie Heck
|UNC
|Matt Hennessy
|temple
|Justin Herron
|Wake forest
|Robert Hunt
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Keith Ismael
|San Diego State
|Iwuagwu twine
|TCU
|Austin Jackson
|USC
|Jonah Jackson
|Ohio State
|Joshua Jones
|Houston
|Solomon Kindley
|Georgia
|Shane lemieux
|Oregon
|Damien Lewis
|LSU
|Colton McKivitz
|West Virginia
|John Molchon
|Boise state
|Kyle murphy
|Rhode Island
|Netane Muti
|Fresno State
|Lucas Niang
|TCU
|Mike Onwenu
|Michigan
|Matt peart
|Connecticut
|Phillips tire
|Mississippi State
|Danny Pinter
|Ball status
|Cesar Ruiz
|Michigan
|Jon Runyan
|Michigan
|John Simpson
|Clemson
|Terence steele
|Texas Tech
|Logan Stenberg
|Kentucky
|Simon Stepaniak
|Indiana
|Alex Taylor
|South Carolina State
|Andrew Thomas
|Georgia
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Oregon
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|Brown
|Darryl Williams
|Mississippi State
|Jedrick Wills
|Alabama
|Isaiah Wilson
|Georgia
|Tristan Wirfs
|Iowa
Defensive linemen
|DL
|college
|McTelvin Agim
|Arkansas
|Bradlee Anae
|Utah
|Ross Blacklock
|TCU
|Derrick Brown
|Brown
|Josiah Coatney
|Mississippi
|Kendall Coleman
|Syracuse
|Darrion Daniels
|Nebraska
|Marlon Davidson
|Brown
|Carlos Davis
|Nebraska
|Khalil Davis
|Nebraska
|Raekwon Davis
|Alabama
|Jordan Elliott
|Missouri
|A.J. Epenesa
|Iowa
|Leki Fotu
|Utah
|Neville Gallimore
|Oklahoma
|Jonathan Garvin
|Miami
|Trevis Gipson
|Tulsa
|Jonathan Greenard
|Florida
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|Penn state
|DaVon Hamilton
|Ohio State
|LaDarius Hamilton
|North texas
|Alex Highsmith
|Charlotte
|Trevon Hill
|Miami
|Benito jones
|Mississippi
|Khalid Kareem
|Notre Dame
|Javon Kinlaw
|South Carolina
|Rashard Lawrence II
|LSU
|James Lynch
|Baylor
|Justin Madubuike
|Texas A,amp;M
|Larrell Murchison
|State of north carolina
|Julian Okwara
|Notre Dame
|John Penisini
|Utah
|Chauncey Rivers
|Mississippi State
|Malcolm cockroach
|Texas
|Alton Robinson
|Syracuse
|Qaadir Sheppard
|Mississippi
|James Smith-Williams
|State of north carolina
|Jason Strowbridge
|UNC
|Derrek Tuszka
|North Dakota State
|Broderick washington
|Texas Tech
|Kenny Willekes
|Michigan state
|Raequan Williams
|Michigan state
|Rob windsor
|Penn state
|DJ. Wonnum
|South Carolina
|Chase Young
|Ohio State
|Jabari Zuniga
|Florida
Linebackers
|LB
|college
|Joe Bachie
|Michigan state
|Markus Bailey
|Purdue
|Zack Baun
|Wisconsin
|Francis Bernard
|Utah
|Daniel Bituli
|Tennessee
|Shaun bradley
|temple
|Jordan Brooks
|Texas Tech
|Cameron Brown
|Penn state
|K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson
|LSU
|Nick coe
|Brown
|Carter Coughlin
|Minnesota
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|Appalachian State
|Michael Divinity
|LSU
|Troy dye
|Oregon
|Tipa Galeai
|Utah state
|Cale Garrett
|Missouri
|Willie Gay Jr.
|Mississippi State
|Scoota harris
|Arkansas
|Malik Harrison
|Ohio State
|Khaleke Hudson
|Michigan
|Anfernee Jennings
|Alabama
|Clay Johnston
|Baylor
|Azur Kamara
|Kansas
|Terrell Lewis
|Alabama
|Jordan Mack
|Virginia
|Kamal Martin
|Minnesota
|Kenneth Murray
|Oklahoma
|Dante Olson
|Montana
|Jacob Phillips
|LSU
|Michael Pinckney
|Miami
|Shaquille Quarterman
|Miami
|Patrick Queen
|LSU
|Chapelle Russell
|temple
|Isaiah Simmons
|Clemson
|Justin Strnad
|Wake forest
|Darrell Taylor
|Tennessee
|Davion taylor
|Colorado
|Casey Toohill
|Stanford
|Josh Uche
|Michigan
|Mykal walker
|Fresno State
|Curtis Weaver
|Boise state
|Evan Weaver
|California
|Logan wilson
|Wyoming
|David Woodward
|Utah state
Defensive backs
|DB
|college
|Damon Arnette
|Ohio State
|Grayland Arnold
|Baylor
|They bring Bandy
|Miami
|Essang Bassey
|Wake forest
|Julian Blackmon
|Utah
|Antoine Brooks Jr.
|Maryland
|Myles Bryant
|Washington
|Terrell Burgess
|Utah
|Shyheim Carter
|Alabama
|Jeremy Chinn
|Southern Illinois
|Nevelle Clarke
|UCF
|Rodney Clemons
|SMU
|Brian Cole II
|Mississippi State
|Kamren Curl
|Arkansas
|Cameron Dantzler
|Mississippi State
|Ashtyn Davis
|California
|Javaris Davis
|Brown
|Grant Delpit
|LSU
|Trevon Diggs
|Alabama
|Kyle dugger
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Jalen Elliott
|Notre Dame
|Jordan Fuller
|Ohio State
|Kristian Fulton
|LSU
|Alohi Gilman
|Notre Dame
|Jeff Gladney
|TCU
|A.J. Green
|Oklahoma State
|Javelin K. Guidry
|Utah
|Bryce hall
|Virginia
|Harrison Hand
|temple
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|California
|C.J. Henderson
|Florida
|Lavert hill
|Michigan
|Darnay Holmes
|UCLA
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Brown
|Dane jackson
|Pittsburgh
|Lamar Jackson
|Nebraska
|Jaylon Johnson
|Utah
|Brandon Jones
|Texas
|BoPete Keyes
|Tulane
|Xavier McKinney
|Alabama
|Josh Metellus
|Michigan
|Chris Miller
|Baylor
|Tanner Muse
|Clemson
|Michael Ojemudia
|Iowa
|Jeff Okudah
|Ohio State
|James Pierre
|Florida Atlantic
|Trojan Pride
|Notre Dame
|J.R. Reed
|Georgia
|John reid
|Penn state
|Amik Robertson
|Louisiana Tech
|Reggie Robinson II
|Tulsa
|Stanford Samuels
|Florida State
|Josiah Scott
|Michigan state
|L & # 39; Jarius Sneed
|Louisiana Tech
|Geno Stone
|Iowa
|A.J. Terrell
|Clemson
|Daniel Thomas
|Brown
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|Florida International
|Kindle Vildor
|Georgia Southern
|K & # 39; Von Wallace
|Clemson
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Minnesota
Specialists
|Player
|Position
|college
|Tyler bass
|K
|Georgia Southern
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|K
|Georgia
|Joseph Charlton
|P
|South Carolina
|Blake ferguson
|LS
|LSU
|Sterling Hofrichter
|P
|Syracuse
|Braden mann
|P
|Texas A,amp;M
|JJ Molson
|K
|UCLA
|Alex Pechin
|P
|Bucknell
|Arryn Siposs
|P
|Brown
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Florida
|Michael Turk
|P
|Arizona state
|Steven Wirtel
|LS
|Iowa State
NFL Combine participants by university conference
No university sent more players to the 2020 NFL Combine than LSU, the national defending champion. Similarly, the SEC easily has the largest number of participants in this year's NFL Draft recruiting event with a total of 93 players.
LSU had 16 guest players; Michigan and Ohio State were second with 11 guest players each.
Below is the number of 2020 NFL Combine participants from each university conference represented in Indianapolis.
|Conference
|Combine participants
|SECOND
|93
|Big ten
|57
|Pac-12
|47
|ACC
|35
|12 large
|29
|American athletic conference
|twenty
|West mountain
|12
|USA Conference
|eleven
|Sun belt
|7 7
NFL Combined Training Times
The biggest change in the NFL Combine calendar for 2020 occurs in the start times of training in the field Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the action will extend to primetime.
NFL Network, the exclusive television channel for all the field exercises in Combine, will feature seven hours of training coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the network will show five hours of the last group (DB) drills. Host Rich Eisen and draft analyst / expert Daniel Jeremiah will present the NFL Network Combine coverage with additional comments from Charles Davis and others.
Below is the full TV schedule for training and drills in the field in the 2020 NFL Combine.
|Time
|Group
|television channel
|4-11 p.m. ET
|TE, QB, WR
|NFL Network
|Time
|Group
|television channel
|4-11 p.m. ET
|PK, ST, OL, RB
|NFL Network
|Time
|Group
|television channel
|4-11 p.m. ET
|DL, LB
|NFL Network
|Time
|Group
|television channel
|2-7 p.m. ET
|DB
|NFL Network
The field workouts shown on television, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg that is the Combine experience of an NFL prospect. For many players, the exercises are the least relevant part of the week.
The training of a given prospect in Combine occurs after having undergone guidance, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, more interviews, media obligations, more medical examinations, a position coach interview, psychological tests, a meeting of the NFLPA, more interviews, the press bank and more psychological tests. This is technically a job interview, after all.
Below is the full player calendar for the four groups in the 2020 NFL Combine, courtesy of NFLCombine.net.
NFL Combined Exercises
For now, the bench press remains in place as one of the usual workouts in the NFL Combine, which means that all players will go through the same seven general exercises: 40-yard board, bench press, vertical jump, jump spacious, three-cone exercise, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle – in 2020.
However, what is new this year will be the changes in a handful of exercises specific to each position with the value of entertainment in mind. (Again, the league points to better television ratings). From Kalyn Kahler of Sports Illustrated:
"Approximately eight or nine specific position exercises have been eliminated from training and replaced with the same number of new exercises. The committee decided to add time to some existing exercises such as the glove and the W exercise of the defenders, so that the Workouts are more entertaining for fans tuning to the NFL Network broadcast …
"Some of the new exercises include a smoke route for quarterbacks and wide receivers. A smoke route is a short route, a one-step hitch that is popular in career pass option plays that are now an element. basic offenses of the NFL. The smoke route is generally used in the back of a run play as a rescue for the quarterback when the appearance of the race is not there. This exercise will also be timed, from the hands of the quarterback to the hands of the receiver. "
According to Kahler's report, there will also be new drills for closed wings and linemen, including an eight-step drill for linemen D.
The scheduled drill "Figure 8,quot; will be a new addition for DL in the NFL Scouting Combine.
The prospects are to stay as close as possible to the hoop. There is an object on the ground to be grabbed while remaining in motion, which shows its flexion / flexibility.
Here is an example: pic.twitter.com/ZxR7Lphejz
– Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 20, 2020