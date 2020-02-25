Home Sports NFL Combine invites 2020: List of participants, training times and more

NFL Combine invites 2020: List of participants, training times and more

Lisa Witt
More than 300 NFL Draft prospects have descended to the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week for the 2020 NFL Combine. Of course, the annual exploration event that serves as a job interview for the players is not much more than a convention for the NFL team executives they attend. However, Combine is a big problem for the players who were invited.

While the field workouts scheduled for the end of the week will be the draw for the league's television ratings, the prospects for team interviews will be the same or more important as the NFL 2020 Draft approaches.

Players who were invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Combine were notified last month after an investigation process by the event selection committee. The list of invitations is made up of college football players in their last year of eligibility and subclasses that were declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Below is the full list of invitations for the 2020 NFL Combine, plus the training program for all position groups in Indianapolis.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:
Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys go on defense; Bucs, chargers go QB

NFL Combine invites 2020

A total of 337 prospects were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. The list of invitations was determined by the Combine Player Selection Committee, which is comprised of exploration service directors and members of various NFL player personnel departments.

How invitations are resolved, according to the Combine website: "All eligible players are reviewed and voted on by committee members. Each athlete who receives the necessary number of votes, per position, is extended an invitation. While it is not perfect science, the aim of the committee is to invite all the players that will be recruited in the next NFL Draft. "

Below are the 337 players who were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine, in alphabetical order and organized by position group.

Quarterbacks

QB college
Kelly Bryant Missouri
Joe burrow LSU
Kevin Davidson Princeton
Jacob Eason Washington
Jake Fromm Georgia
Anthony Gordon Washington State
Justin Herbert Oregon
Jalen hurts Oklahoma
Brian Lewerke Michigan state
Jordan Love Utah state
Jake Luton Oregon State
Cole McDonald Hawaii
Steven Montez Colorado
James Morgan Florida International
Shea Patterson Michigan
Nate stanley Iowa
Tua Tagovailoa Alabama

Corridors

RB college
Salvon Ahmed Washington
Cam Akers Florida State
Jet Anderson TCU
Levant Bellamy Western michigan
Eno Benjamin Arizona state
Raymond Calais Louisiana-Lafayette
DeeJay Dallas Miami
AJ Dillon Boston College
J.K. Dobbins Ohio State
Rico Dowdle South Carolina
Clyde Edwards-Helaire LSU
Darrynton Evans Appalachian State
JaMycal Hasty Baylor
Brian Herrien Georgia
Tony Jones Notre Dame
Joshua Kelley UCLA
Javon Leake Maryland
Benny LeMay Charlotte
Anthony McFarland Maryland
Zack Moss Utah
Sewo Olonilua TCU
The & # 39; Mical Perine Florida
Scottie Phillips Mississippi
James Robinson Illinois State
D & # 39; Andre Swift Georgia
J.J. Taylor Arizona
Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin
Patrick Taylor Memphis
Ke & # 39; Shawn Vaughn Vanderbilt
Mike Warren Cincinnati

Wide receivers

Wr college
Brandon Aiyuk Arizona state
Omar Bayless Arkansas State
Lynn Bowden Kentucky
Tony Brown Colorado
Lawrence Cager Georgia
Marquez Callaway Tennessee
Quintez Cephus Wisconsin
Chase Claypool Notre Dame
Tyrie Cleveland Florida
Isaiah Coulter Rhode Island
Gabriel Davis UCF
Quartney Davis Texas A,amp;M
Devin Duvernay Texas
Bryan Edwards South Carolina
Chris Finke Notre Dame
Aaron Fuller Washington
Antonio Gandy-Golden Freedom
Antonio Gibson Memphis
Stephen Guidry Mississippi State
KJ Hamler Penn state
Tee Higgins Clemson
John hightower Boise state
K.J. hill Ohio State
Isaiah Hodgins Oregon State
Trishton jackson Syracuse
Justin Jefferson LSU
Van Jefferson Florida
Jauan Jennings Tennessee
Jerry Jeudy Alabama
Collin johnson Texas
Juwan johnson Oregon
Tyler johnson Minnesota
CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma
Kalija Lipscomb Vanderbilt
Austin Mack Ohio State
Denzel Mims Baylor
Darnell Mooney Tulane
K.J. Osborn Miami
Aaron Parker Rhode Island
Dezmon Patmon Washington State
Donovan Peoples-Jones Michigan
Malcolm Perry Navy
Michael Pittman USC
James Proche SMU
Jalen Reagor TCU
Joe reed Virginia
Kendrick Rogers Texas A,amp;M
Henry Ruggs III Alabama
Laviska Shenault Jr. Colorado
Darrell Stewart Michigan state
Freddie Swain Florida
Jeff Thomas Miami
Ben Victor Ohio State
Quez Watkins Miss from the south
Cody white Michigan state

Tight ends

TEA college
Devin Asiasi UCLA
Jacob Breeland Oregon
Harrison Bryant Florida Atlantic
Hunter Bryant Washington
Josiah Deguara Cincinnati
Brycen Hopkins Purdue
Dalton keene Virginia Tech
Cole Kmet Notre Dame
Sean McKeon Michigan
Thaddeus Moss LSU
C.J. O & # 39; Grady Arkansas
Albert Okwuegbunam Missouri
Colby Parkinson Stanford
Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt
Stephen Sullivan LSU
Charlie Taumoepeau Portland State
Adam Trautman Dayton
Mitchell Wilcox South Florida
Charlie Woerner Georgia
Dom Wood-Anderson Tennessee

Offensive linemen

OL college
Trey Adams Washington
Hakeem Adeniji Kansas
Tremayne Anchrum Clemson
Ben Bartch San Juan (Minn.)
Mekhi Becton Louisville
Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin
Ben Bredeson Michigan
Cohl Cabral Arizona state
Saahdiq Charles LSU
Cameron clark Charlotte
Ezra Cleveland Boise state
Trystan Colon-Castillo Missouri
Lloyd Cushenberry LSU
Jack driscoll Brown
Yasir Durant Missouri
Jake Hanson Oregon
Nick harris Washington
Charlie Heck UNC
Matt Hennessy temple
Justin Herron Wake forest
Robert Hunt Louisiana-Lafayette
Keith Ismael San Diego State
Iwuagwu twine TCU
Austin Jackson USC
Jonah Jackson Ohio State
Joshua Jones Houston
Solomon Kindley Georgia
Shane lemieux Oregon
Damien Lewis LSU
Colton McKivitz West Virginia
John Molchon Boise state
Kyle murphy Rhode Island
Netane Muti Fresno State
Lucas Niang TCU
Mike Onwenu Michigan
Matt peart Connecticut
Phillips tire Mississippi State
Danny Pinter Ball status
Cesar Ruiz Michigan
Jon Runyan Michigan
John Simpson Clemson
Terence steele Texas Tech
Logan Stenberg Kentucky
Simon Stepaniak Indiana
Alex Taylor South Carolina State
Andrew Thomas Georgia
Calvin Throckmorton Oregon
Prince Tega Wanogho Brown
Darryl Williams Mississippi State
Jedrick Wills Alabama
Isaiah Wilson Georgia
Tristan Wirfs Iowa

Defensive linemen

DL college
McTelvin Agim Arkansas
Bradlee Anae Utah
Ross Blacklock TCU
Derrick Brown Brown
Josiah Coatney Mississippi
Kendall Coleman Syracuse
Darrion Daniels Nebraska
Marlon Davidson Brown
Carlos Davis Nebraska
Khalil Davis Nebraska
Raekwon Davis Alabama
Jordan Elliott Missouri
A.J. Epenesa Iowa
Leki Fotu Utah
Neville Gallimore Oklahoma
Jonathan Garvin Miami
Trevis Gipson Tulsa
Jonathan Greenard Florida
Yetur Gross-Matos Penn state
DaVon Hamilton Ohio State
LaDarius Hamilton North texas
Alex Highsmith Charlotte
Trevon Hill Miami
Benito jones Mississippi
Khalid Kareem Notre Dame
Javon Kinlaw South Carolina
Rashard Lawrence II LSU
James Lynch Baylor
Justin Madubuike Texas A,amp;M
Larrell Murchison State of north carolina
Julian Okwara Notre Dame
John Penisini Utah
Chauncey Rivers Mississippi State
Malcolm cockroach Texas
Alton Robinson Syracuse
Qaadir Sheppard Mississippi
James Smith-Williams State of north carolina
Jason Strowbridge UNC
Derrek Tuszka North Dakota State
Broderick washington Texas Tech
Kenny Willekes Michigan state
Raequan Williams Michigan state
Rob windsor Penn state
DJ. Wonnum South Carolina
Chase Young Ohio State
Jabari Zuniga Florida

Linebackers

LB college
Joe Bachie Michigan state
Markus Bailey Purdue
Zack Baun Wisconsin
Francis Bernard Utah
Daniel Bituli Tennessee
Shaun bradley temple
Jordan Brooks Texas Tech
Cameron Brown Penn state
K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson LSU
Nick coe Brown
Carter Coughlin Minnesota
Akeem Davis-Gaither Appalachian State
Michael Divinity LSU
Troy dye Oregon
Tipa Galeai Utah state
Cale Garrett Missouri
Willie Gay Jr. Mississippi State
Scoota harris Arkansas
Malik Harrison Ohio State
Khaleke Hudson Michigan
Anfernee Jennings Alabama
Clay Johnston Baylor
Azur Kamara Kansas
Terrell Lewis Alabama
Jordan Mack Virginia
Kamal Martin Minnesota
Kenneth Murray Oklahoma
Dante Olson Montana
Jacob Phillips LSU
Michael Pinckney Miami
Shaquille Quarterman Miami
Patrick Queen LSU
Chapelle Russell temple
Isaiah Simmons Clemson
Justin Strnad Wake forest
Darrell Taylor Tennessee
Davion taylor Colorado
Casey Toohill Stanford
Josh Uche Michigan
Mykal walker Fresno State
Curtis Weaver Boise state
Evan Weaver California
Logan wilson Wyoming
David Woodward Utah state

Defensive backs

DB college
Damon Arnette Ohio State
Grayland Arnold Baylor
They bring Bandy Miami
Essang Bassey Wake forest
Julian Blackmon Utah
Antoine Brooks Jr. Maryland
Myles Bryant Washington
Terrell Burgess Utah
Shyheim Carter Alabama
Jeremy Chinn Southern Illinois
Nevelle Clarke UCF
Rodney Clemons SMU
Brian Cole II Mississippi State
Kamren Curl Arkansas
Cameron Dantzler Mississippi State
Ashtyn Davis California
Javaris Davis Brown
Grant Delpit LSU
Trevon Diggs Alabama
Kyle dugger Lenoir-Rhyne
Jalen Elliott Notre Dame
Jordan Fuller Ohio State
Kristian Fulton LSU
Alohi Gilman Notre Dame
Jeff Gladney TCU
A.J. Green Oklahoma State
Javelin K. Guidry Utah
Bryce hall Virginia
Harrison Hand temple
Jaylinn Hawkins California
C.J. Henderson Florida
Lavert hill Michigan
Darnay Holmes UCLA
Noah Igbinoghene Brown
Dane jackson Pittsburgh
Lamar Jackson Nebraska
Jaylon Johnson Utah
Brandon Jones Texas
BoPete Keyes Tulane
Xavier McKinney Alabama
Josh Metellus Michigan
Chris Miller Baylor
Tanner Muse Clemson
Michael Ojemudia Iowa
Jeff Okudah Ohio State
James Pierre Florida Atlantic
Trojan Pride Notre Dame
J.R. Reed Georgia
John reid Penn state
Amik Robertson Louisiana Tech
Reggie Robinson II Tulsa
Stanford Samuels Florida State
Josiah Scott Michigan state
L & # 39; Jarius Sneed Louisiana Tech
Geno Stone Iowa
A.J. Terrell Clemson
Daniel Thomas Brown
Stantley Thomas-Oliver Florida International
Kindle Vildor Georgia Southern
K & # 39; Von Wallace Clemson
Antoine Winfield Jr. Minnesota

Specialists

Player Position college
Tyler bass K Georgia Southern
Rodrigo Blankenship K Georgia
Joseph Charlton P South Carolina
Blake ferguson LS LSU
Sterling Hofrichter P Syracuse
Braden mann P Texas A,amp;M
JJ Molson K UCLA
Alex Pechin P Bucknell
Arryn Siposs P Brown
Tommy Townsend P Florida
Michael Turk P Arizona state
Steven Wirtel LS Iowa State

NFL Combine participants by university conference

No university sent more players to the 2020 NFL Combine than LSU, the national defending champion. Similarly, the SEC easily has the largest number of participants in this year's NFL Draft recruiting event with a total of 93 players.

LSU had 16 guest players; Michigan and Ohio State were second with 11 guest players each.

Below is the number of 2020 NFL Combine participants from each university conference represented in Indianapolis.

Conference Combine participants
SECOND 93
Big ten 57
Pac-12 47
ACC 35
12 large 29
American athletic conference twenty
West mountain 12
USA Conference eleven
Sun belt 7 7

NFL Combined Training Times

The biggest change in the NFL Combine calendar for 2020 occurs in the start times of training in the field Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the action will extend to primetime.

NFL Network, the exclusive television channel for all the field exercises in Combine, will feature seven hours of training coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the network will show five hours of the last group (DB) drills. Host Rich Eisen and draft analyst / expert Daniel Jeremiah will present the NFL Network Combine coverage with additional comments from Charles Davis and others.

Below is the full TV schedule for training and drills in the field in the 2020 NFL Combine.

Time Group television channel
4-11 p.m. ET TE, QB, WR NFL Network
Time Group television channel
4-11 p.m. ET PK, ST, OL, RB NFL Network
Time Group television channel
4-11 p.m. ET DL, LB NFL Network
Time Group television channel
2-7 p.m. ET DB NFL Network

The field workouts shown on television, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg that is the Combine experience of an NFL prospect. For many players, the exercises are the least relevant part of the week.

The training of a given prospect in Combine occurs after having undergone guidance, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, more interviews, media obligations, more medical examinations, a position coach interview, psychological tests, a meeting of the NFLPA, more interviews, the press bank and more psychological tests. This is technically a job interview, after all.

Below is the full player calendar for the four groups in the 2020 NFL Combine, courtesy of NFLCombine.net.

NFL player calendar

NFL Combined Exercises

For now, the bench press remains in place as one of the usual workouts in the NFL Combine, which means that all players will go through the same seven general exercises: 40-yard board, bench press, vertical jump, jump spacious, three-cone exercise, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle – in 2020.

However, what is new this year will be the changes in a handful of exercises specific to each position with the value of entertainment in mind. (Again, the league points to better television ratings). From Kalyn Kahler of Sports Illustrated:

"Approximately eight or nine specific position exercises have been eliminated from training and replaced with the same number of new exercises. The committee decided to add time to some existing exercises such as the glove and the W exercise of the defenders, so that the Workouts are more entertaining for fans tuning to the NFL Network broadcast …

"Some of the new exercises include a smoke route for quarterbacks and wide receivers. A smoke route is a short route, a one-step hitch that is popular in career pass option plays that are now an element. basic offenses of the NFL. The smoke route is generally used in the back of a run play as a rescue for the quarterback when the appearance of the race is not there. This exercise will also be timed, from the hands of the quarterback to the hands of the receiver. "

According to Kahler's report, there will also be new drills for closed wings and linemen, including an eight-step drill for linemen D.

