New Amsterdam exclusive: Max addresses the opioid crisis head on

Dr. Max GoodwinRyan Eggold) is doing a posture. Jan! Exclusive glimpse of news from New amsterdamOn the episode on Tuesday, February 25, "Double Blind," Max is making bold changes in the hospital.

"This is a dose, an oxycodone opioid pill. The pharmacy asked me for a prescription and, since I was just looking for a visual aid, I didn't have one. So I had to drag our president to the clinic where each of us I had to sign exemptions affirming our educational intent. But if I sold her this pill or just gave it to her, it's a loss of medical leave for me and real time in jail for her, "Max explains to one percent of the medical staff at the living room.

Why is the percentage significant? "However, you prescribe 79 percent of opioids here. And since we are hooking thousands of drug patients who are on a molecule of black tar heroin, can anyone tell me why I shouldn't be arrested?" he asks.

Max means business. The doctors disagree with his thinking, so just wait until the radical changes he puts into practice.

"As everyone prescribes 79 percent of our opioids, I give them one year to prescribe 79 percent less. And anyone who does not meet that mark will be fired," he tells doctors.

See? It refers to business.

"Double Blind,quot; also introduces Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) doing everything possible to prove a point. Hello, these doctors are passionate!

New amsterdam Recently I received a major renewal from NBC. It will remain for at least three more years during the 2022-2023 television season. New Amsterdam joins his friend on Tuesday night We are With a mega renovation.

New amsterdam airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC

