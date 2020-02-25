Netanyahu agrees to build new settlers' houses before the elections | News

%MINIFYHTML049be57e39e87debe21a3126b46b90b711% %MINIFYHTML049be57e39e87debe21a3126b46b90b712%

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to build 3,500 new homes for illegal settlers in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

Tuesday's announcement came a week before the general elections in Israel, the third in less than 12 months, and is the last in a series of promises to expand illegal Jewish settlements, as the right-wing prime minister also faces a corruption trial.

"I have instructed to publish immediately to deposit the plan to build 3,500 housing units in E-1," Netanyahu said in a speech, describing the first phase of a planning process. "This had been delayed for six or seven years."

Nabil Abu Rdainah, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said Netanyahu's announcement "crossed all the red lines,quot; and called on the international community to act.

"This is a dangerous policy and we consider it an act of destroying the peace process," Abu Rdainah said of Israeli settlement activities.

Israel froze a plan to build settlements in the E1 region since 2012 due to objections from the United States, European allies and other world powers that considered the project as a threat to any future peace agreement with the Palestinians.

The Palestinians say they would divide the West Bank in two and cut off their residents' access to occupied East Jerusalem, also territory that Israel captured in the Six Day War of 1967, and then annexed in a movement that was never recognized by the international community .

Palestinian leaders perceive East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

The planned E1 corridor will connect Israeli settlements, such as Ma & # 39; ale Adumim, with Jerusalem, ending any possibility of territorial contiguity for Palestinians in the West Bank.

Some 600,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem annexed by Israel among approximately 2.9 million Palestinians.

& # 39; War crime & # 39;

Angela Godfrey-Goldstein, co-director of Jahalin Solidarity, an NGO that works to prevent the displacement of Palestinian Bedouins living in the E1 area, said the construction could mean their forced expulsion and constitute a "war crime."

"If allowed to move forward, this measure will put an end to the potential of a viable and sustainable Palestinian state, and is another example of how desperate Bibi (Netanyahu) is to buy votes to stay out of prison at the expense of our future," she said.

Netanyahu, 70, is struggling to maintain power in a third vote after failing to win a majority in two inconclusive elections last year. He will be tried next month after being accused of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust.

Last week, Netanyahu announced that he was reviving a separate project, also frozen after international opposition, to build 3,000 new settlers' houses in the illegal settlement of Givat Hamatos in the West Bank, outside Jerusalem.

The Peace Now settlement guard said that the Givat Hamatos area was "the last point that allowed territorial continuity between Bethlehem and East of Jerusalem", saying that the plan to build there was proof that Netanyahu was,quot; doing everything to avoid peace. "