Nest cameras fell for 17 hours due to a server update failure

According to the parent company Google, a "scheduled update of the storage server software that did not work as planned,quot; caused a 17-hour interruption in Nest cameras. The disruption affected the Nest Cam, its indoor and outdoor Nest Cam IQ cameras, Nest Hello Doorbell and the Nest Hub Max screen, 9to5Google reports.

During the interruption that began around noon, Pacific Time, on Monday, users were unable to record videos or watch live broadcasts. "We have implemented a solution and most camera services should be working again. Unfortunately, video history was not collected during this incident," says a blog post by Google Nest Vice President Rishi Chandra.

The interruption lasted 17 hours.
Image: Nest

Nest The Twitter account was providing occasional updates about the situation as it developed, but I was doing little to reassure the dismayed customers that they would not have access to the recordings. Some users said they tried factory reset thinking that the problem was on their side. Others said they had experienced a robbery during the interruption or lost an accident suffered by a parent:

Another demanded that Google reimburse them for downtime.

The problem seems to have been limited to Nest users in the US. UU., According to DownDetector (via Android Central), but some users in South Africa and the United Kingdom also reported problems.

