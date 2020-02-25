Nest cameras fell for 17 hours due to a server update failure

%MINIFYHTML9cac5fc1c9159cf8b5edb76660cc31aa11% %MINIFYHTML9cac5fc1c9159cf8b5edb76660cc31aa12%

According to the parent company Google, a "scheduled update of the storage server software that did not work as planned,quot; caused a 17-hour interruption in Nest cameras. The disruption affected the Nest Cam, its indoor and outdoor Nest Cam IQ cameras, Nest Hello Doorbell and the Nest Hub Max screen, 9to5Google reports.

During the interruption that began around noon, Pacific Time, on Monday, users were unable to record videos or watch live broadcasts. "We have implemented a solution and most camera services should be working again. Unfortunately, video history was not collected during this incident," says a blog post by Google Nest Vice President Rishi Chandra.

Nest The Twitter account was providing occasional updates about the situation as it developed, but I was doing little to reassure the dismayed customers that they would not have access to the recordings. Some users said they tried factory reset thinking that the problem was on their side. Others said they had experienced a robbery during the interruption or lost an accident suffered by a parent:

Yes. And my elderly father fell. Only the two times I needed it, the history was deleted. – Proud Knights Fan (@ 3600dollarsgone) February 25, 2020

Another demanded that Google reimburse them for downtime.

We are all receiving invoice credits for this right? We pay you too much to have any kind of interruption. This never happened before Google took over – Maureen Gray (@ Mrs_Gray1211) February 24, 2020

The problem seems to have been limited to Nest users in the US. UU., According to DownDetector (via Android Central), but some users in South Africa and the United Kingdom also reported problems.