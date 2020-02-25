Nerry Walker's nerve pack after touring the Hall of Fame – Up News Info

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Larry Walker's right hand was shaking slightly as he reached to sign the space where his badge would hang in baseball's Hall of Fame. Reality was still sinking, a month after his selection.

"It doesn't seem legitimate. I feel like I just won a lottery ticket," Walker said Tuesday after a tour of the baseball sanctuary to prepare for his induction in the summer. "I'm shaking inside right now. Nothing seems real about it. I'm still trying to absorb everything. It hasn't happened yet. I don't know when it's going to happen. Maybe it's July. Maybe it's going to be later today. It just doesn't I know, but it's crazy to think what I just did. "

At 53, Walker earned the highest honor in baseball in January in his tenth and final appearance on the writers' ballot. He received 304 votes, six above the 75% needed, and will be included on July 26 along with former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, catcher Ted Simmons and former head of the Marvin Miller player association.

Born in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, just outside Vancouver, Walker joins Ferguson Jenkins as the only Canadian-born players chosen for the Hall of Fame, and is a source of pride.

"To have this honor and to be from the north of the border, being the player of the first position, the second Canadian, I can't find the words," Walker said. "I'm stuttering around here."

That is easy to understand considering Walker's past. His childhood dreams were full of skates and hockey sticks, not bats and gloves. His older brother, Carey, was a goalkeeper designed by the Montreal Canadiens in 1977, and Larry was going to follow in his footsteps.

“My dream was to play hockey. That's what I wanted to do, "Walker said." A Canadian boy who grew up playing hockey, the Hall of Fame for me was the Hockey Hall of Fame. It wasn't the Baseball Hall of Fame. "

Walker tried for two years in Junior A hockey and found little success. That was the turning point.

"I failed both years," he said. “My last year they were going to send me to Junior B in Swift Current (Saskatchewan). I remember driving to Swift Current, I saw the track and … I decided to pack it. Baseball found me after that.

Introduced in the game by his father, who played a semi-pro ball in the 1950s for the former Vancouver Mounties of the Pacific Coast League, Walker landed in a home amateur league. He also excelled in fast pitch softball.

"That's where I really, I think, learned to hit," he said. “The boys were throwing softball in windmills 40 feet away. The year before the signing of a professional contract, I played in that. He was the MVP of the men's league at age 16. "

Walker signed with the Montreal Expos for $ 1,500 in 1984, as crude as a player with professional aspirations could be. The first stop was at the nearby Utica of the A-Class New York-Penn League and that time is always embedded in your mind.

"I had to learn, and my learning was done not only in the spring training and instructional leagues I went to, but in the minor leagues," Walker said. “I remember it was very, very bad. I hit .223 with two home runs. Utica was … something like they sent the rejected in some way, and I was one of them during the first two years of my professional career. But it starts somewhere.

Walker made his major league debut in August 1989 at age 22 and played 17 years in the majors with Montreal (six), Colorado (10) and St. Louis. He hit .313 with 383 home runs and 1,311 RBIs and is one of four players with a batting average of at least .300, 300 homers and 200 stolen bases. The other three are Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and George Brett.

A five-tool player who suffered injuries that left him twice for more than 70 games, Walker won the 1997 home run title with 49 in 1997 when he was the Most Valuable Player in the National League, three batting championships, five Gloves de Oro and was an All-Star five times. He also recorded 150 assists as a right fielder, 18th of all time in the position, according to Baseball Reference, before retiring after the 2005 season.

Touring the Hall of Fame for the induced always includes time in the basement, where players can hold artifacts like a bat that was once wielded by Babe Ruth, and upstairs a slow walk through the Plate Gallery leaves a lasting impression.

"It's almost like the day I received the phone call," said Walker, whose badge will have a Rockies cap. "You are amazed, grateful and appreciate everything that has happened. Today was a great day, and I just finished signing the wall where my plaque will go. It still doesn't seem right, but I just did it."