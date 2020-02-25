Nene Leakes wants Eva Marcille out of RHOA: "He's spending money from Bravo having babies,quot;

After the two apparently ended their enmity, Nene Leakes is clearly not friends with Eva Marcille again. The Queen of RHOA removed some things from her chest while talking with her faithful followers.

In a video posted by a Real Housewives of Atlanta fan page, someone from Nene's team is reading live viewer's comments.

A fan said: "Eva has to go."

Nene agreed with his follower and replied: "I can agree with that too because I don't see anything Eva is doing other than spending Bravo's money on having babies."

If they have been aware of the season, they would know that Leakes and Marcille reconciled in Toronto and even enjoyed a meal together in the tallest building in the city.

This was one of the first relationships between the ladies he repaired after Kandi Burruss and Tanya Sam.

Live, the Broadway star continued: "I think she's a beautiful girl. I let her talk negatively about me all season and I never said anything bad, nothing."

He then told his team member to stop having questions about Eva because it is not important.

Season 12 is Eva's third season on the show.

So far, their stories have included a wedding, two babies and a drama with their baby dad Kevin McCall.

She was pregnant much of the season, so she was not allowed to participate in certain scenes.

So far, Eva apparently became the closest to Kenya Moore when she revealed: ‘‘ So when it comes to what really matters, Kandi, Cynthia, are you ready for this? Kenya. I'm with Kenya Moore because Kenya appears when there are no cameras when nobody is here to talk about it when you don't put it on Instagram. My crib where my baby is sleeping right now: Kenya gave me, together, personally delivered to my house. Like, that was never on television. You never tweet about that. You know, Christmas morning – Good morning Merry Christmas Sterling – just small things, you know what I mean? Something you see on Instagram or something you heard, will call me personally as if I appreciate who Kenya is: the fullness of Kenya. I think you see a part of Kenya that is great for television. I think it's amazing for television, but it is, if I had to kill someone and bury a body, I would do it with Cynthia and Kenya. "

Ad

What do you think of Nene's statements?



Post views:

0 0