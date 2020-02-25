Neighbors of the rescued couple of Palo Alto preparing the return home celebration – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML95f792a432b9e962759820597cc6900d11% %MINIFYHTML95f792a432b9e962759820597cc6900d12%

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – The neighbors of Ian Irwin and Carol Kiparsky, the Palo Alto couple lost in the forest and then rescued after eight days, anxiously await their return to the united community.

Lisa Taggart, who lives across the street from Irwin and Kiparsky, recalled receiving a text message when search and rescue teams discovered the two in the desert on Saturday.

“I was so ecstatic, and I told everyone at work, and I was very happy. I was so happy for them, ”said Taggart.

Kiparsky, 77, and Irwin, 72, went on an excursion on Valentine's Day near Inverness, when the couple got lost. They were not prepared for cold weather, when nighttime temperatures dropped to 30 degrees, and they said they survived by sleeping inside a hollow log and drinking water from a dirty puddle.

Rescuers presumed they were dead, but the two were found and transported by desert air over the weekend.

Casey Leedom, a long-time neighbor, said her friends had been talking about a memorial, but now they are planning a welcome party at home.

"I'm really very happy because one of the things I had thought about was:" Wow, Carol and Ian are gone. I never had the chance to say goodbye. "That sucks. So now I can greet you, hug you and give you a lot of food," Leedom said.

"We are excited to have you back. Then, we will greet you with open arms and see what we can do to help and celebrate," said neighbor Connie Jo Cotton.

Taggart says that the terrible experience has brought the neighborhood closer and now there is talk of a big street party.

“Just thinking about how we should all be a little friendlier among us and take the time to greet and connect as neighbors,” said Taggart, “Several neighbors have said that we should organize a street party and a great welcome home. And I know they are asking for privacy now, but we will definitely celebrate when they get home, when they're ready!

At the couple's house in Palo Alto, a note at the door said that the family "had no statement to make at this time,quot; and "we are trying to rest after a long week."

The couple had been recovering at Marin General Hospital. However, the Marin County Sheriff's Office did not confirm its location and said that if Irwin and Kiparsky decide to leave or not, they will do so in secret and out of sight of reporters and cameras.