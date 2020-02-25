NBA YoungBoy meets with a former pregnant woman while Yaya Mayweather cleans her Instagram

Twitter

The rapper of & # 39; Valuable Pain & # 39; It causes rumors of a breakup with Floyd Mayweather's daughter after she shows a public display of affection with her ex-girlfriend on Twitter.

Did YoungBoy of the NBA reconcile with his ex-pregnant Kaylyn? Both were smiles as they made themselves comfortable in new posts on their Twitter. They are also twinning in dark suits. "I am much taller than life #BELIVETHAT," he wrote in the caption.

NBA YoungBoy meets with her ex pregnant

Kaylyn first showed the baby's bump in September. Then, in November, when someone suggested that the baby might not be YoungBoy's since he had broken up with her, she decided to make things clear. She said: "I have not been close (sic) with another person hahaha."

It is not clear if the couple reunited romantically or if they were only being civilized before the baby arrived. But he had been exhibiting public affection with Floyd Mayweather, Jr.Her daughter since the end of 2019.

YoungBoy and Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather joined for the first time in February 2019, but their connection lasted only one month. They were back in each other's arms in December, just before Christmas, and since then they flaunted their PDA.

Yaya hasn't commented on YoungBoy's PDA with Kay, but he cleaned up his Instagram. He only left a video that showed that he attended the TMT party of his famous father.

Last month, he was very angry to post an alarming video of YoungBoy talking on a wall. She claimed that it was her way of dealing with her mental health problems.

She was criticized by another girl in YoungBoy's circle for shaming the rap star by exposing him like this. The girl also claimed that Yaya participated in stressing him by harassing him regardless of his mental health.