National Eating Disorders Week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

It's National Food Disorder Awareness Week #NEDAwareness

Thirty million people in the US UU. They will have an eating disorder at some time in their life. Eating disorders affect all races, sexes and ethnic groups; but genetics, the environment and past trauma increase the risk of developing an eating disorder.

%MINIFYHTMLbbe5f28bef20092f1b8b72ff78b88adc11% %MINIFYHTMLbbe5f28bef20092f1b8b72ff78b88adc12%

The Texas Eating Disorders Association (TEDA) is working to raise awareness and education about eating disorders and serves more than 30,000 people annually. For more information about the programs in TEDA, click here.

If you have an eating disorder, there is help. Call the Texas Eating Disorders Helpline: 866-837-1999.

Eating Disorders In America

Texas Eating Disorders Association (TEDA)

LEAD

TEDA needs you!