Nathan Aspinall on seeking advice from MVG and dealing with mixed results | Darts news

Nathan Aspinall is armed with the experienced advice of the world elite as he embarks on his first season of the Premier League.

The UK Open winner responded to a mixed form on Thursday beating the current champion and five-time winner Michael van Gerwen 7-5 in Cardiff.

A fist shake and a roar of "let's go,quot; to the Welsh crowd told the story of Aspinall's hard work hours behind the scenes at the dedication to consolidate his place among the best.

Just a year ago, the 28-year-old was making his Premier League debut as a fourth week contender against Michael Smith in Nottingham. Now take advantage of life on the road in the company of the experienced activists of the Eight.

Results of night three: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright 7-5 Rob cross Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

Aspinall he told Sky Sports: "I am playing in the Premier League and I am in the Champions League in September and I have never played in the tournament before, I am a beginner and still I am playing in the Premier League. Everything is new to me, I am just assimilating everything.

"I listen to Michael (van Gerwen), I listen to Gary (Anderson), Peter Wright, all these people who have been there and done it.

"I take advice from them because there are no better people to receive advice than those big guys. I ask them questions and I play fair, they help me. I'm learning, I love playing darts, I love life.

"Nights like tonight (Thursday), all the hours I practice and miss my children and my partner Kirsty is worth it because I got a great result tonight. I'm buzzing."

By his own admission, Aspinall headed to Thursday prepared to settle for a draw against Van Gerwen, then undefeated, who had opened the season with wins over Wright and Daryl Gurney.

In addition to ensuring an excellent result, Aspinall did so by producing the performance achieved that he has been yearning for in recent weeks.

"I enter this game thinking that it is likely that if I get a point it is a good result," he said. "And I think any other player in the back room would take a point against Michael."

"Everything is new to me. All I want to do is upload and play my best game, win games, earn points, reach the top, earn titles, earn money. It is important for me, just to have a good performance." .

"I performed well and I got a result against the best player in the world and I am in the cloud nine. I hope that now I am the one who starts in the Premier League and I hope to build on that."

Aspinall's victory against Van Gerwen followed the defeats of Joe Murnan and Danny Noppert in the Players Championship 4, highlighting the mixed results he is still learning to process.

World No. 8 was in a dazzling way earlier this month when he beat Gerwyn Price 8-3 in the final of the Players Championship 2 at Barnsley after having produced a final of nine darts and an average of 117.5 against the Champion World Wright in the quarterfinals.

Night four, February 27: 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant vs Nathan Aspinall Rob cross vs Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith William O & # 39; Connor vs Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

"I didn't play particularly well last weekend at Wigan, I was still a little depressed since Thursday night because I felt I deserved more," Aspinall added.

"It's hard (the ups and downs), it's something I'm dealing with. I'm quite strong mentally, but it's still something new that I have to learn to deal with."

"I won one of the first four Pro Tours, I beat Peter Wright in 118, so I know when my game is there, I'm playing well."

Aspinall is not only looking at survival beyond Judgment Night in Rotterdam on March 26, but also a boost for the first four and beyond in what looks like a very close table.

The additional motivation comes in the form of family plans to see him in Manchester on the 12th night.

He explained: "I literally have about 50 of my family who bought tickets for Manchester, so I said & # 39; that's after the cut & # 39; I don't know what's going to happen.

"My first goal is to spend week nine, cut it. If I can stay in fifth or sixth place, give myself a chance to be in the top four, that's my first goal. Ultimately, I'm here to win it, who? knows ".

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 27 in Dublin at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action with William O & # 39; Connor facing Michael van Gerwen. Don't forget that the Premier League is open every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.