NASCAR regroups after the Ryan Newman accident – Up News Info Detroit

We know this: Ryan Newman could very well be the toughest man in NASCAR.

The Purdue graduate with an engineering degree, for 18 seasons, criticized the dangers of super speed racing. He had been in the air in his car too many times for his comfort, and his scathing criticism of NASCAR's approach to racing at Daytona and Talladega fined him for his candor.

He now has a head injury from another plane crash, this on the last lap of the Daytona 500, and his streak of 649 consecutive races ended Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He could have been killed; In a statement, he hinted that he understands that it should have been a fatal accident.

But he survived, left the hospital with his daughters less than 48 hours after the accident, and is now recovering while anxiously awaiting authorization to return to his No. 6 Ford.

"I've talked to Jack Roush, and he has assured me that car number 6 will be waiting and ready for my return," Newman said.

And with that, a long and emotional week for NASCAR came to an end. The Cup series again competed, Joey Logano won in Las Vegas for the second year in a row and Ryan Blaney showed that he had gotten rid of the demons that were chasing him after his car caused the Newman accident. Ross Chastain was a suitable replacement for Newman, and the entire Roush organization was able to breathe collectively and refocus on the winning races.

Newman wants to be the one who publicly discusses his terrible experience, Roush president Steve Newmark said, so the statement is all Newman is ready to offer for now. He said he avoided broken bones or internal injuries, and doctors are satisfied with the way he is healing.

Newman has the right to handle the situation in any way he chooses. But the long week made a dent in the NASCAR community, and the lack of information made fans fear the worst for the 42-year-old Indiana native.

It took almost 20 minutes to get Newman out of his car, which was upside down and on fire when he stopped. NASCAR rebuilt the response of the security team and said a paramedic had entered Newman's car 35 seconds after he stopped and was working on the driver all the time.

The disturbing moment of Newman's extraction came when the security team pulled out several black screens in an attempt to protect the scene. Mike Helton, president of NASCAR when Dale Earnhardt was killed in Daytona in 2001, acknowledged to The Associated Press the negative connotation assumed when an accident scene is covered.

Veterans understand that when you take out a tarp to cover a car, it almost always means a death. Black screens had never been used before, and hearts sank in the sport when workers tried to protect Newman's withdrawal from the car.

Steve O & # 39; Donnell, the NASCAR executive in charge of competition and development, told AP that the screens are to some extent the result of the Aric Almirola accident in Kansas in 2017, where photographers had clear images of their suffering when they took him out of his car with a broken back. . Almirola was furious.

The idea of ​​trying to protect, in a testimony of how safe NASCAR has made its series cars, had not been seen until last Monday night when they were placed around Newman's car.

"If you look at our history before, (the armor) was certainly the most serious situation," O & # 39; Donnell told AP. “I think what we learned after the Aric Almirola incident and all the material out there was not really fair to the driver. I don't know if we can stop him 100% in the future, so I think they could see us more liberal in the future. "

O & # 39; Donnell acknowledged that fans might think the worst, but said NASCAR is obliged to protect its competitors.

"We're always going to be wrong in protecting the driver," said O & # 39; Donnell.

It turned out that the screens were not tall enough to protect Newman from fans in Daytona's stands. And O & # 39; Donnell expressed regret at the fact that NASCAR had not damaged Newman's car because some type of coverage would have contained all the broken pieces, parts and twisted metal that should be examined in the accident investigation.

Then work will continue, as it has done in the 19 years since Earnhardt was the last driver of the Cup killed in a race. Newman seems to be healing, and Newmark confirmed that Newman's goal of winning the 2020 championship remains intact.

In the roller coaster week of completing the Daytona 500 with rain delay, serving Newman and moving the series across the country to Las Vegas, the NASCAR community showed its unwavering support for its family. Helton was one of the first to arrive at the hospital and Newman was visited or called by all senior executives, from President Jim France onwards.

The winner of the Daytona 500 Miles, Denny Hamlin, went to the hospital after he left the track. Martin Truex Jr. was in Daytona waiting for Newman's discharge from the hospital. Blaney spoke to him on Wednesday night. Joey Logano sent a text message with a joke that Newman had no neck.

Newman, one of the most stubborn drivers in the series who will never give up on the track without a fierce battle, was moved.

"I want to personally thank everyone, including the man above, for his support, encouragement and the numerous offers of assistance," Newman said. “We always say that the NASCAR community is a big family and has never been as obvious to me as after seeing this family come together and provide the comfort and support they have shown me and my family in recent days. The calls and visits of NASCAR executives and my friends and competitors have been really encouraging. ”

