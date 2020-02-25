Naples 1 – 1 Barcelona

The first goal away from home of the Antoine Griezmann Champions League since February 2017 ensured that Barcelona secured a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their last 16 draws with Napoli at San Paolo.

Dries Mertens brilliantly matched a club record in the first half with his 121st strike for Napoli (30), but after the Belgian was forced to injure himself at the beginning of the second period, Barcelona asserted and stabilized when Griezmann crashed in house from the crossing of Nelson Semedo (57)

José Callejón had a glorious opportunity to restore Napoli's leadership when he was replaced by substitute Arkadiusz Milik, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a vital save.

Arturo Vidal was fired by two yellow fast-firing cards as a result of the same incident when he faced Mario Rui (89), but Barcelona will seek to protect his visitor goal when these two sides meet again for the second leg on March 18 at the Nou Camp.

Player Ratings Napoli: Ospina (6), Di Lorenzo (6), Manolas (7), Maksimovic (7), Rui (6), Fabian (7), Demme (7), Zielinski (6), Alley (6), Mertens (7) , Insigne (6). Subs: Allan (6), Politano (5), Milik (6). Barcelona: Ter Stegen (7), Nelson Semedo (7), Piqué (6), Umtiti (6), Firpo (6), Busquets (8), Rakitic (5), de Jong (6), Vidal (5), Messi ( 7), Griezmann (7). Subs: Arthur (6), Lenglet (n / a), Fati (n / a). Party man: Sergio Busquets.

How Neapolitan delight became despair

Napoli was eliminated in its two previous two-legged European Cup ties with the Spanish opposition, both times against Real Madrid, but Gennaro Gattuso's team devised the perfect game plan to try to provide them with a slender face advantage to the Nou Camp in three weeks of time.

Image:

Lionel Messi seeks to run in the defense of Napoli in San Paolo



The Napoli chief, who won the competition twice as a player with AC Milan, established his team to defend compactly before counterattacking at the pace.

In the temple of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi recorded the lowest pass of any player in Barcelona during the first 45 minutes, only 75.7 percent. The Argentine was desperate to impress in San Paolo, where his countryman Maradona had had such an impact during his brilliant career, but was well organized during the opening period.

Team news Kalidou Koulibaly remained on the sidelines of Napoli, which means that Nikola Maksimovic continued to stand in defense. Arkadiusz Milik was appointed to the bank while continuing to fight to regain his physical condition. Quique Setien preferred Samuel Umtiti to Clement Lenglet on the Barcelona baseline, while Arturo Vidal started instead of Ansu Fati.

Napoli tactics were working, and they broke the deadlock dramatically. Piotr Zielinski took advantage of a bad touch of Junior Firpo to collect his own pass before the Polish midfielder chose Mertens to the left of the Barcelona penalty area.

The Belgian wasted little time in stepping on Nelson Semedo before unleashing an unstoppable blow in the upper corner beyond Ter Stegen for his milestone for Napoli. It meant that the Italian team extended its impressive record of not having managed to score once in 21 home Champions League games, a goalless draw against Dynamo Kiev in November 2016.

Image:

Dries Mertens' 30-minute attack put Napoli ahead of Barcelona



But Mertens was forced to only eight minutes of the second period after a strong challenge from Sergio Busquets. Referee Felix Brych brandished only one yellow card, which will rule out the winner of the Spanish World Cup in the second leg, but would play a vital role in the draw.

Barcelona failed to register a target shot when Busquets found Semedo's career beyond Mario Rui on the right, and Griezmann shot the cross for the first time.

Image:

Mertens was expelled in the second period, and turned the contest



The Catalan giants felt a first victory as a visitor against the Italian opposition in the round of 16 of the Champions League since April 2006, against a team of AC Milan that contained Gattuso, but instead, it was Napoli who almost regained the advantage .

Five minutes after Griezmann's leveler, Milik found Alley in the space to his right after Napoli had succeeded with his great pressure, but the former Real Madrid end could only directly shoot Ter Stegen.

Image:

Griezmann connects for the first time with his final to level for Barcelona on Tuesday



Samuel Umtiti had the best opportunity in Barcelona to lead the Camp Nou again when he got up to lead the corner of Messi when the influence of the Argentine began to grow.

Barcelona coach Quique Setien will run out of Busquets and Vidal for the second leg, after the Chilean lost his cool in the final stages, he warned for the first time to catch Rui before receiving his marching orders to bow his head towards Napoli during the following. heated confrontation.

But after having passed the round of 16 of the Champions League in each of the last 12 seasons, Barcelona will be sure to complete the work at the Camp Nou next month.

Man of the match – Sergio Busquets

Image:

Sergio Busquets launches to Mertens to end his night with a late challenge



Sergio Busquets had just picked up his prize as the official man of the game when he reflected on the ramifications of the Vidal red card. The red mist had descended on the Chilean moments before Gerard Piqué was expelled after rolling his ankle, which made him doubt the next clash with Real Madrid on Sunday.

Busquets, who achieved 121 passes, including 86 in the middle of the opposition, said: "We had to send Vidal and then what happened to Piqué. Hopefully it's nothing, but we have to face it. We don't have a team very big, unfortunately, the planning has been like that. "

It was a disposable comment at the end of a complete contest, but he also talked a lot about how the Barcelona team, which was once the great beginning of the past decade, is now looking for his identity.

Busquets has been the metronome of the midfield of Barcelona for the past 10 years, but with this evidence, it is still well above those in its position.

He will, of course, be absent for the second leg after he was booked for a decisive challenge at Mertens. Having effectively eradicated Napoli's main threat and then played a role in the equalizer of Barcelona, ​​it was a job done.

What the managers said

Barcelona coach Quique Setien: "It's a positive result for us in general. We controlled most of the game, but we were missing something in the last third against such an organized Napoli defense."

"After the draw, they opened a little and we could hurt them more. They played very well and it was not easy, so a draw is fine in the second leg.

Image:

Ivan Rakitic responds backwards from the first half for Barcelona in Naples



"We will have more options in the second leg, since it is unlikely that a team can defend themselves for so long at Camp Nou. So we have to think positively and we cannot complain."

"A yellow card for lack is one thing, but the second is too much. There are moments of tension that players who experience the game with their temperament may have."

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso: "Barcelona had problems because we were very careful. We did well as a team to play together in this way. I am disappointed because we made a mistake and they made the most of it."

"We suffered tonight, tactically we were almost perfect, but we could have done better and been more clinical."

"Our dream at Camp Nou is to play higher on the field. It is not over, it will be difficult, but we will go there and try to progress."

Opta statistics

Barcelona have progressed since each of their last 19 qualifying matches in the Champions League after avoiding defeat away from home in the first leg.

Since winning his first game in the Champions League qualifying stages (3-1 v Chelsea in 2011-12), Napoli has failed to win any of his last four games outside the group stage (D1 L3), with three of them arriving against Spanish opponents.

Barcelona have only won one of their nine previous games as a visitor in the Champions League qualifying stages (D3 L5), with that one victory against Manchester United in April 2019.

Gennaro Gattuso and Quique Setien took over their first Champions League games tonight: it is the first time in the history of the Champions League that two managers face in the knockout stages in their first games in the competition.

Whats Next?

Napoli returns to domestic action this weekend while receiving Torino on Saturday in Serie A; Start at 7.45pm. Meanwhile, Barcelona visits Real Madrid on Sunday at 8 p.m., follow El Clasico on Sky Sports digital platforms with our dedicated live blog from 6.45 p.m.

The return between Napoli and Barcelona takes place at Camp Nou on March 18 at 8 p.m.