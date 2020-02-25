Namli and Benezet overcome small injuries before Rapids debut – Up News Info

ENGLEWOOD – Younes Namli couldn't help commenting on the cold and windy weather on Tuesday.

It was only the third day that the recently signed Rapids midfielder spent in the Denver subway, and the temperature did not rise above the freezing point.

"I just hope the weather changes quickly," he said laughing. "But otherwise it has been nice, I am very excited to give the city a good year."

Namli and the Rapids returned to the Front Range over the weekend after a month of training in Southern California. The 25-year-old arrived in Colorado on a two-year loan with the option to buy this winter, becoming the sixth designated player (PD) in the club's history. If everything goes according to plan, it will debut against D.C. United this Saturday at the Dick & # 39; s Sporting Goods Park at the opening of the season.

"He adds a level of composure in the ball and experience and awareness, in addition to the ability to beat people," Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. "And he is a very good pin."

Namli joined the preseason a few weeks late when visa issues were resolved. He and Nicolas Benezet, another offseason acquisition, are overcoming minor injuries before their first season with the team. Namli cut his ankle in the last days of the preseason and Benezet broke his nose in a friendly.

"We are where we should be for the first week," said Fraser. "We are going to improve a lot. But we are on our way right now. … (Benezet) is adapting very well with the team, the personalities of all of them joined, and one of the really fun things about this team is that they work as a team, and both boys have entered immediately and worked hard and fit perfectly. "

Benezet, 29, is a talented end who was a member of the Toronto FC MLS Cup last year. Add another scoring option for the Rapids as top end, while Namli offers a permanent solution to the revolving door that has been an attacking midfielder.

Together, the two will seek to diversify a Rapid attack that advanced in 2019, especially in established pieces, but still has room to grow.

"I don't think they will change the identity, I think they will improve what we do," Fraser said.

Footnotes. The Rapids announced Tuesday that they will withdraw shirt number 25 for Pablo Mastroeni on July 4. The midfielder captained the Rapids for his victory in the 2010 MLS Cup, played in the USMNT and then served as head coach of the club from 2014 to 2017. The club will also organize a retreat night of 1996 on August 1 and a Celebration of its 2010 Championship for its tenth anniversary during the club's first game against Nashville SC. The side of the expansion is trained by Gary Smith, who served as head coach of the Rapids when they won that MLS Cup.