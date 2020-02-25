Music Fingers is the strange new device to make rhythms

The trend of devices that rethink the physical ways in which we make music continues with a small portable device called Music Fingers. It literally puts music at your fingertips and allows you to take advantage of the rhythms on any surface.

It is a clip-shaped device that is placed on your finger and looks like any pulse reader you would see in a hospital. Then, the clip connects to the Music Fingers application on your smartphone via Bluetooth, where you can assign sounds or loops to the two buttons of the clip. Once this is done, start playing by playing.

It is just an example of a strange device to make rhythms, and there have been many attempts to make such devices. There is Oddball, which is a real inflatable ball that is also a drum machine. There are several companies that make MIDI rings to perform effects like vibrato with hand gestures. There are also several glove-type devices that turn your hands into instruments (including Mi.Mu gloves from Imogen Heap). And there are all-in-one portable devices like Orba that act as a synthesizer, looper and controller.

The physical devices based on gestures to make music are actually a very competitive space. They vary in quality, from useful to tricks, but none has existed long enough for the market to know which ones adhere. However, new form factors can be quite fun.

Most of these companies focus on one of two objectives: to make the act of producing music accessible to non-musicians, or to allow musicians to have more expressive control while performing. Music Fingers falls in camp one. They say that their small thimble-shaped devices play with the intuitive gesture of playing a song. While it is an interesting concept, it ultimately feels like a single-handed pony that has the potential to become frustrating for non-musicians, especially when multiple units come into play. And, at approximately $ 70 for two, it is expensive considering its limited functions.

It could be crazy to see a drummer play a track with several fingers of music.

If playing a pair of Music Fingers sounds like a fun way to become a human drum machine, they can be booked on Kickstarter starting at € 64 ($ 70).