Mumford High School teacher's license after a child dies in the pool – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit high school swimming teacher was placed on administrative leave after the death of a student who was found submerged in the school pool, the district said Tuesday.

The teacher, who is a certified swimming instructor, found the boy in the pool at Mumford High School just after noon on Monday, withdrew him and began CPR after calling 911, authorities said.

The first responders also tried to revive the boy, who was pronounced dead in a hospital. Police are investigating his death, Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

The child's name and the circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately revealed.

The swimming teacher was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation or the appearance of more facts, the school district said Tuesday in a press release.

"We are committed to determining what caused this tragic loss at the highest level of transparency once the facts arise regarding what happened," the district said. "If the conclusion of the investigation reveals any irregularity, then we will make sure to hold all staff or students accountable."

"We owe our student, his family and the Mumford community the truth and justice they deserve, and we are fully committed to that conclusion," he said.

The school provides the students with grief counselors and will not give swimming lessons until the investigation is completed.

