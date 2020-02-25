Motorola's next flagship phone already sounds more exciting than the Moto Z3: BGR

The Moto Z3 was the last Motorola phone that could be considered a flagship, although its specifications could not exactly compete with other major Android providers. That changed early last year with the help of a 5G Moto Mod, which included both the 5G antenna and the modem needed to make 5G possible, as well as a Snapdragon 855 processor, the same CPU that powered many of Android's flagships from last year.

The resulting contraption, however, was a huge device that didn't have much in the appearance department. This year, however, Motorola will launch a true flagship that will not only offer a great design, but will also feature sports specifications similar to those available on the Galaxy S20 and other flagship Android 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLea20ca1917de4b99d26817adc7e6a21c11% %MINIFYHTMLea20ca1917de4b99d26817adc7e6a21c12%

The new device is called Motorola Edge +, and is the flagship that Motorola would probably have presented during the now canceled MWC. The phone is expected to have a 6.67-inch screen with Full HD resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and curved edges. You will also have the Snapdragon 865 5G-ready chip that powers the Galaxy S20 series, 12GB of RAM and a battery of at least 5,000 mAh, according to XDA developers Mishaal Rahman:

Motorola Edge + logo. This is Motorola's first flagship since the Moto Z3. -Snapdragon 865

-6.67 "2340 × 1080 90Hz curved screen

-Verizon / ROW

-More than 5000 mAh (5170?) Battery

-Up to 12 GB of RAM pic.twitter.com/l5vfMqX8P8 – Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 25, 2020

The phone will probably be released soon, and Verizon is already expected to take it in the US. UU., What is not a surprise considering the partnership of years between Motorola and Verizon.

The Edge + is easily the most exciting Motorola phone in years when it comes to specifications, although the new Razr is also quite exciting, at least in theory. But Motorola is also expected to present some cheaper Android phones along with Edge +. Verizon confirmed the existence of the Motorola Edge + without revealing its commercial name in an announcement that details the operator's new 5G record speeds:

Motorola's next flagship device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform with the RF 5G Snapdragon X55 RF modem system.

Motorola One Mid

-Snapdragon 675

-6.53 "2340 × 1080 display

-4000 mAh battery Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite (who comes up with these names?)

-MediaTek Helio P35 (mt6765)

-5000 mAh battery – Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 25, 2020

The cheapest devices are the Motorola One Mid (???) and the Motorola Moto G8 Power. The latter is the most exciting of the two, if you are looking for a cheap Android phone with a long battery life.

As with Edge +, we have no press renderings for these two mid-range phones. But Motorola should introduce them sooner rather than later. After all, there may be no MWC this year, but several smartphone providers have already introduced new 2020 phones, including Sony, Huawei, Honor and Realme.

Image source: Chris Smith, BGR