Mother, former boyfriend found passed out with baby in car accused of child cruelty – Up News Info Los Angeles

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) – A mother and her ex-boyfriend are accused of child cruelty after the good Samaritans found them passed out in a car with their eight-month-old daughter, according to authorities.

Firefighters in Apple Valley arrived on the scene to rescue Tabitha Treas, Kyler Johnson and the boy after both adults were found unconscious inside a silver Pontiac with the girl in her car seat.

Keven Ennis, a cashier at a nearby Circle K, told CBS2 / KCAL9 that he saw the man "faint in the car,quot; and thought the couple was sleeping.

"I saw the (paramedics) try to revive the gentleman, give him a couple of shakes to try to wake him up," Ennis said.

Apparently, others worried that the couple had suffered an overdose and asked for help.

"Someone called them before me," said Ennis.

The firemen were at the station right next door. They wrapped the girl in a blanket and took her to a hospital for a checkup.

Treas, 23, and Johnson, 23, were arrested and charged with a serious crime of child cruelty that can cause injury or death.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tells CBS2 / KCAL9 that both sides were under the influence, that the car had stopped using marijuana and they found a methamphetamine pipe in the Treasury bag.

Treas's father, Mark Treas, says he wants his daughter to be held accountable for his actions, but insists his actions are misplaced.

“My daughter was not raised that way. And my daughter has a beautiful heart, ”he said, adding that he recently mixed with the wrong people.

He said she admitted it while he was in jail who passed out in the car because he was getting off methamphetamine.

"I hope this is a wake-up call for her and that she never makes my granddaughter go through this again," said Mark Treas.

The baby was in the custody of Child Protective Services at the time of this report.

Treas said his family plans to attend a hearing on Wednesday to see if they can take care of their granddaughter while her mother faces the charge.