Mother, baby die in mobile home park fire near Saginaw – Up News Info Detroit

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A woman and her baby died Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire near Saginaw, authorities said.

Several fire departments responded to the fire in a mobile home park in Bridgeport Township in Saginaw County.

The mother and child were in one of the three trailers that caught fire, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and the names of the victims were not disclosed.

