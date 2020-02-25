Morgan Hill police help the family in the birth of the baby on the road – Up News Info San Francisco

MORGAN HILL (Up News Info SF) – It's not always about capturing the bad guys for the Morgan Hill Police Department, especially when they receive a frantic call from a future father.

The department said it received a 911 call from an excited father on Monday night, saying he and his wife were in the vehicle and was about to give birth, sent a patrol immediately.

%MINIFYHTML4400f16f9593bffa8e615c3919f3058613% %MINIFYHTML4400f16f9593bffa8e615c3919f3058614%

Officers ran to help the family, who had left the road in Sutter and Jarvis, and helped give birth to their healthy girl.

%MINIFYHTML4400f16f9593bffa8e615c3919f3058615% %MINIFYHTML4400f16f9593bffa8e615c3919f3058616%

"It's not often that we can help give birth to a baby, but it's a special event," the department said on social media.

Happily, dad, mom and her baby were fine.

"The girl is fine and ready to leave her mark on the world," they published.