More Republican votes have returned so far, but unaffiliated voters favor the Democratic race

%MINIFYHTML749bd31697f04482103ae69f87adedd411% %MINIFYHTML749bd31697f04482103ae69f87adedd412%

Data updated on February 24

%MINIFYHTML749bd31697f04482103ae69f87adedd413% %MINIFYHTML749bd31697f04482103ae69f87adedd414%

We are tracking the returned ballots in the Colorado presidential primaries, which is officially held on March 3. However, the ballots were mailed starting February 10.

Colorado electorate

%MINIFYHTML749bd31697f04482103ae69f87adedd415% %MINIFYHTML749bd31697f04482103ae69f87adedd416%

About 40% of the 3.4 million active voters in Colorado are registered as unaffiliated and can vote with a Democratic or Republican ballot. Among registered voters in a party, there are a little more Democrats than Republicans. The chart below also indicates how many unaffiliated voters expressed their preference for a vote of one party over the other.

Returned Ballots

Around 55,000 more people have voted in the Republican primary than in the Democratic primary.

Returned unaffiliated ballots

Most unaffiliated voters received ballots for the Democratic and Republican primaries and were able to choose one to return. Of the more than 83,000 ballots returned by those voters, 65% of them have returned the Democratic ballot.

Demographic breakdown

Voters between 65 and 74 have returned most of the ballots. Among voters between 18 and 44, more ballots have been returned in the Democratic primary. Note: 17-year-olds can vote in the primaries if they turn 18 in the November 3 general election.

Among women, more Democratic ballots have been returned for the four youngest age groups, while the four older groups have returned more Republican ballots.

The men in five of the eight age cohorts have returned more Republican ballots.

County Breakdown