MLB says court attempts to cheat are part of sports

NEW YORK (AP) – Attempts to cheat are part of sports, Major League Baseball said in urging a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit from fantasy contestants.

Five men sued MLB, MLB Advanced Media, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox in a federal court in Manhattan, alleging fraud, violation of consumer protection laws, negligence, unfair enrichment and deceptive business practices by teams that violated MLB rules against the use of electronics to steal the posters of the receivers. The five said they participated in DraftKings fantasy baseball contests.

"The infractions of the rules, big and small, intentional and unintentional, technical and that change the game, are an endless source of sports television, talk radio, comments on the web and in elevators by experts and sports fans "MLB said Friday in documents submitted to US District Judge Jed Rakoff. "And the general awareness of fans about the potential for infractions is underlined in this case by the fact that the clubs were publicly disciplined for violations of theft of electronic signs during the regular season of 2017."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred ruled last month that the Astros violated the rules of bill theft during local games on their way to their World Series title in 2017 and again in 2018. He suspended manager AJ Hinch and the General manager Jeff Luhnow for one season each, and both were fired. by the Manfred team fined the Astros with $ 5 million, the maximum under MLB rules and stripped the team of their next two first and second round draft picks.

He is also investigating charges against the Red Sox.

In its documents, MLB cited a 2010 opinion of Judge Robert Cowen for a third panel of the United States Circuit Court of Appeals that confirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit by a Jets season ticket holder. New York against the NFL, New England coach Bill Bill Belichick and the Patriots on the Spygate scandal.

"It seems indisputable that players often commit violations of intentional rules to gain an advantage over the course of the game," Cowen wrote.

MLB said that "the plaintiffs obtained exactly what they negotiated: contests determined by the actual performance of baseball players in the field, whatever the contributing, predictable or unpredictable factors were," and added that "no plaintiff claims to have lost any fantasy baseball contest. " as a result of theft of posters or otherwise. "

Houston submitted documents to say goodbye, citing the best performance of the Astros on the road in 2017: the Astros hit .279 at home with 395 runs and 115 home runs against statistics of .284, 501 runs and 123 home runs.