Mira Kapoor shares a beautiful photo with Shahid Kapoor on her birthday

Shahid Kapoor turns 39 today. However, the actor decided to stay in Chandigarh while the filming of his next movie Jersey continues in full swing. Now, although the actor might not have had a big party to celebrate his birthday, it must surely have been a special day for him with his wife Mira Kapoor and his father Pankaj Kapur by his side.

Mira took social media to share a photo with her husband, Shahid, of the celebrations. In addition to sharing the image on their social networks, Mira wrote: "Happy birthday to the love of my life." Well, we can't think of a better way to celebrate his birthday with his loved ones and we are sure that Shahid agrees with us here.

Shahid admitted that he has been busy filming and did not want to take a break from his schedule. So, he preferred it to be a job. However, he revealed that he will take some time off when his family joins him. Well, his family joined him in Chandigarh and, thanks to wife Mira Rajput, we could see this family reunite on Shahid's big day.

We wish Shahid Kapoor a very happy birthday!