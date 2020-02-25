Michigan man accused of killing Grinder Date "Not competent,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) – The case is awaiting a man accused of murdering an appointment he met through social networks.

A new report has determined that Mark Latunski is not fit to be judged.

%MINIFYHTML5dad36a85ca0e7b900c3003611e3221413% %MINIFYHTML5dad36a85ca0e7b900c3003611e3221414%

"The opinion was that he was incompetent to be tried at this time," said Douglas Corwin, public defender of Shiawassee County.

%MINIFYHTML5dad36a85ca0e7b900c3003611e3221415% %MINIFYHTML5dad36a85ca0e7b900c3003611e3221416%

That is from a report by the State Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

Latunski has been in jail since his arrest in December, on the murder of Christmas Eve and the mutilation of Kevin Bacon in Shiawassee County.

A hearing later this week will determine if Latunski will go to trial.

Corwin says he has never seen a judge go against the recommendations of a report.

"Usually, I would find him incompetent to be judged," Corwin said.

If that happens, what comes next?

“The sheriff's department would be transporting him for treatment at a hospital in Ann Arbor. It's a closing facility so I don't want the public to be afraid or anything. And he would stay there. They would periodically review your case. If you recover the competition, send us a report here and he will return to the county jail. And then we would have a hearing to find him competent for the trial, "Corwin said.

He says that the duration of this process depends solely on the mental state of the suspect.

"Right now, it just puts everything on hold," Corwin said.

The official hearing for Latunski is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.