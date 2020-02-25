Michelle Janavs The heiress of Hot Pockets sent to prison for 5 months for university admission scandal

On Tuesday, Michelle Janavs, the heiress of Hot Pockets, was sentenced to five months in prison for paying $ 100,000 to fix her daughters' college entrance exams. In addition, he agreed to pay even more for a girl to enter the University of Southern California as a beach volleyball player.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Janavs pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering. The heiress of Hot Pockets admitted that she paid William "Rick,quot; Singer a flat rate to fix her daughters' exam and also to bribe a USC administrator to accept her son as a beach volleyball player .

His five-month prison sentence was about 16 months less than what federal prosecutors had asked for. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton. Along with her prison sentence, Michelle also has to pay $ 250,000 in fines and perform 200 hours of community service.

For two years, he will be on probation. Janavs was one of 15 parents who faced sentences in the admissions scandal, and was one of the few who revoked his initial innocence statements due to the fact that they would probably be charged with bribery.

For example, Douglas Hodge, who used to work as CEO of Pimco, paid $ 850,000 for his children to be accepted into the Georgetown and USC athletics program. He was sentenced earlier this year.

So far, many of the defendants in the case of admission to the university have been sentenced to a short period of imprisonment, generally less than a year.

In a statement, Michelle and her lawyers said she had become a "despised criminal,quot; in front of the world. Previously, Janavs, whose family invented the Hot Pockets, had donated to the commercial department of UC Irvine.

As the followers of the university admission scandal know, the highest profile participants in the case are Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Felicity Huffman is best known for her work in Desperate housewives, and Loughlin became famous for his role in Full house Y Fuller house.



