Michael Jordan pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in tears at a public memorial | NBA News

Michael Jordan's sincere comments about his largely unpublished friendship with Kobe Bryant were some of the most moving moments of the public memorial service in Los Angeles in honor of Bryant and the other eight victims of the helicopter crash last month.

Jordan said he didn't see Bryant as his rival for the mythical honor of being recognized as the best basketball player in history. Instead, he came to love Bryant as the little brother he never had, and as a student eager to learn from Jordan's experiences and skills.

"I wanted to be the best basketball player I could be," Jordan said Monday at Bryant's public memorial service at the Staples Center. "And when I met him, I wanted to be the best big brother he could be."

Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.



Jordan burst into tears with those words during an emotional speech about his relationship with Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people in a helicopter crash on January 26.

"When Kobe Bryant died, a part of me died," Jordan said. "And while I look (around) this arena and around the world, a part of you died, or else you wouldn't be here. Those are the memories we have to live with and we learn from. I promise you One day later, I will live with the memories of meeting that little brother I tried to help in everything I could. Please, rest in peace, little brother. "

















The sincere comments of Jordan, the relatively shy billionaire owner of the Charlotte Hornets, were a moving highlight of the two-hour ceremony. Jordan also provided a memorable picture of the event when he stepped forward to help Vanessa Bryant leave the stage after she pronounced the praise of her husband and daughter.

Bryant's career with the Los Angeles Lakers took off in the late 1990s when Jordan was finishing his own stellar career with the Chicago Bulls. The two escorts with silky and aggressive offensive games competed fiercely against each other, with Jordan initially willing to give ground to Bryant as the next superstar in his position.

People arrive to attend the service "Celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant,quot; at the Staples Center in Los Angeles



But once they became known, Bryant bombarded Jordan with phone calls and questions about how to improve. When a retired Jordan traveled to Los Angeles to visit Phil Jackson, the former Bulls coach who was in charge of the Lakers, Bryant greeted him and asked him immediately if he had brought his shoes so they could play.

"No matter where he saw me, he saw the challenge," Jordan said. "And I admired him for his passion. You rarely see someone who seeks and tries to improve every day, not only in sports, but as a father, as a husband. I am inspired by what he has done and what he has done. He has shared with Vanessa and what she has shared with her children. "

















Bryant kept his questions even during his retreats. Just a couple of months ago, Bryant sent a text message to Jordan to explain about the teaching movements to Gigi Bryant, who aspired to a basketball career.

Jordan is the fifth leading scorer in NBA history with 32,292 points. Bryant, who played 274 more games, beat him on the list of career scorers during his penultimate season in December 2014.

Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center



Kobe's 33,643 points currently place him in fourth place on the table, with only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and LeBron James above them.

Jordan won six titles with the Bulls, while Bryant won five rings and reached seven NBA finals with the Lakers.

Fans have spent decades comparing Jordan with Bryant, and comparing both with James. Jordan is not interested in that game.

"Kobe never left anything on the court, and I think that's what he would want us to do," Jordan said. "Nobody knows how much time we have. That is why we must live in the moment. We must enjoy the moment. We must reach and see and spend as much time as we can with our families and friends and with the people we absolutely love."

Alicia Keys acts during The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center



Jordan cried several times during his speech, which allowed him to bring a moment of lightness to the bleak procedures.

He is very aware of the meme & # 39; Crying Jordan & # 39; in which a photo of his face stained with tears from his induction ceremony of the 2009 Basketball Hall of Fame is superimposed on athletes and public figures in times of loss or disappointment.

"Now he has me. I'm going to have to watch another meme crying for the next …" Jordan said as the sand dissolved into laughter.

















"I told my wife that I wasn't going to do this because I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years," Jordan added.

"That's what Kobe Bryant does to me. I'm pretty sure Vanessa and her friends can say the same thing. He knows how to get to you in a way that affects you personally. Even if it's being a pain in the ass, you have a sense of love for him and the way he can make the best of you, and he did it for me. "