Michael Jordan delivers a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Memorial

The NBA legend paid a moving tribute to the late NBA champion Kobe Bryant during Monday's memorial, which left him and many others in a flood of tears.

"Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends. But we were very close friends. Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother," Jordan said during part of his speech. "Everyone always wanted to talk about comparisons between him and me. I just wanted to talk about Kobe. You know, we all have brothers, sisters, little brothers, little sisters who, for whatever reason, always tend to get into your stuff, your closet, your shoes, everything. It was a nuisance, if I can say that word. "

Jordan, whose weeping meme is one of the most used on the Internet, even joked about the tears that flowed from his eyes:

"Now he has me. I will have to watch another meme crying for the next … I told my wife that I wasn't going to do this because I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years." "he said while crying.

Jordan was full of love and praise for his late friend, and made sure to lend his support to Vanessa Bryant and his children more than once in his speech.

"To Vanessa, Natalia, Bianca, Capri, my wife and I will keep you close to our hearts and our prayers. We will always be with you, always. I also want to offer our condolences and support to all the families affected by this enormous tragedy."

Our prayers are with Vanessa and her family.