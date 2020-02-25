Home Entertainment Michael Jordan delivers a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Memorial

Michael Jordan delivers a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Memorial

Bradley Lamb
The NBA legend paid a moving tribute to the late NBA champion Kobe Bryant during Monday's memorial, which left him and many others in a flood of tears.

"Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends. But we were very close friends. Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother," Jordan said during part of his speech. "Everyone always wanted to talk about comparisons between him and me. I just wanted to talk about Kobe. You know, we all have brothers, sisters, little brothers, little sisters who, for whatever reason, always tend to get into your stuff, your closet, your shoes, everything. It was a nuisance, if I can say that word. "

