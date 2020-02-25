Miami star Saucy Santana hints that he will take revenge on the Miami tip for being & # 39; tea runner & # 39;

Instagram

"Love and Hip Hop: Miami"rookie Saucy Santana provokes enmity with Miami Council, your best friend's manager Sukihana. Santana felt that Tip rubbed it the wrong way after she revealed on social media that Santana was not a victim of a hate crime as the latter claimed. Now, he apparently planned something to take revenge on her.

In a preview of an upcoming episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Miami," Santana could be seen discussing his planned tour with Sukihana and Kamillion. "So, I want to have a mixtape launch party," Santana said. "You all must be there. I can also invite Pre."

However, Santana told Sukihana not to invite Tip. "That manager, girl, she's out of that," he shared.

"So recently, my good sister Santana was shot in the arm," Sukihana explained in a confessional. "Santana felt that the shooting was a hate crime because he is gay, but Tip went to social media and said that the reason he was shot is because he was crazy at the strip club."

"Many times, people get confused like, oh, he's a gay rapper or he's an LGBT rapper. I'm just a rapper, period. And I've been through … something really real. Like, girl, you Making me look crazy here "said Santana. When Sukihana suggested that Tip might want to clarify the records, he replied: "It was not as if you had cleared the records. You wanted to be a tea runner, fake tea in that."

In the end, Santana seemed to change her mind and let Sukihana invite Tip to her party. "She likes the spotlight, so let her come," Santana said.

The fight between Santana and Tip arose from Tip's comments about the shooting incident at a strip club that was aimed at Santana. He said he was shot because he is gay, but Tip begged to differ. On an Instagram Live, Tip said: "Santana pulled her pants down. Security said: & # 39; You can't do that here, my brother & # 39;. Then, Santana, he goes loud and goes crazy with the security guard . It was not LGBT discrimination. "